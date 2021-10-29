$!‘MPV extraordinaire’ Staria is here

HYUNDAI-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) officially launched the Staria seven-seater MPV on Wednesday, the brand’s first “luxurious” MPV. The company said the Staria – available only in the Premium variant – aims to offer unique value propositions for customers seeking a luxurious experience in an MPV.

“The Staria is revolutionary. Hyundai has once again demonstrated its outstanding design and architecture capabilities with the introduction of the MPV extraordinaire. Its variant-exclusive finishes give the Staria Premium a more luxurious look and feel than the Grand Starex,” said HSDM managing director Low Yuan Lung. “In terms of where the Staria Premium sits in the segment, it’s a notch higher from the Grand Starex. It’s Hyundai’s first luxurious MPV that is at par with premium Japanese MPV models.”

The MPV also comes with Premium “relaxation seats” in the second row that recline electronically with sliding capabilities, for easy reach or to maximise cargo space. The one-touch relaxation mode makes the seats recline automatically to a posture that comfortably disperses the passenger’s weight and improves overall body balance. Even when the seats are reclined by this mode, there is enough room for an adult passenger to sit comfortably in the third row, thanks to its spacious interior layout. The cargo space availability varies depending on the arrangement of the seat configurations; the two-seat middle row and three-seat third row, optimised for business use, offer maximum cargo space of almost 5,000 litres.

The driver’s seat has a futuristic high-tech look with an advanced 10.25-inch front display screen, touch-based centre fascia and a button-type electronic shift lever. The digital cluster is located on top of the dashboard, providing an unobstructed view for the driver.

Hyundai’s smart infotainment system that is equipped with a wide-angle camera also enables the driver and front passenger to view rear passengers in the back seat on display screen. A 64-colour ambient mood lamp provides a lush interior atmosphere. The harmonious direct and indirect lighting can selectively illuminate the cockpit, console, doors and cargo areas. The premium feeling is further enhanced by the Bose sound system.

The MPV’s newly-improved diesel-powered 2.2-litre CRDi engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering an estimated power output of 175hp and 431Nm of torque at 1,500-2,500rpm. Its high-efficiency, air-cooled turbocharger has an improved compressor and turbine wheel performance for better low-speed torque performance. The Staria has the highest level of vehicle safety. It is fully equipped with Hyundai Smartsense, active safety and driving assistance technologies. Included in the Hyundai Smartsense suite are blind-spot view monitor, blind-spot collision avoidance assist with rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, smart cruise control with stop-and-go that keeps the cruise control running even when the vehicle comes to a complete stop.