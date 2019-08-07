Myvi launched in Mauritius

PERODUA yesterday launched the third-generation Perodua Myvi in Mauritius.
The variants available are 1.3G AT and 1.5H AT, priced* at 699,000 (RM81,300) and 775,000 (RM90,140) Mauritian Rupees, respectively.
Local distributor Raouf Dusmohamud & Co Ltd gave the Perodua Myvi its Mauritian debut over the last weekend at the Defi Media Motor Show in Port Loius, the island nation’s capital.
“The third-generation Perodua Myvi has been very well-received in Malaysia and we believe Mauritians will appreciate its many qualities,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.
“Perodua aims to export 3,270 cars in 2019 – a 50% increase over last year’s 2,184 units. So far this year we have sold over 1,600 units outside Malaysia and launched the Myvi and Axia in Singapore and the Seychelles respectively.
“The Myvi’s Mauritian debut should edge us closer to our year-end export target and boost Perodua’s brand exposure internationally, what with Mauritius being a major tourist destination,” he added.
The Perodua Myvi has a rated fuel efficiency in excess of 20 km/l and holds a maximum five-star Asean New car Assessment Programme (NCAP) safety rating. Unique styling, amazing interior space and clever yet practical features join forces with high quality and durability for its occupants’ comfort and convenience.
“With LED headlamps, keyless entry and start, Bluetooth, four or six airbags and stability control standard on both variants, the new Myvi is a very sophisticated and advanced product that Mauritians can truly get excited about,” said Raouf Dusmohamud & Co Ltd managing director Raouf Dusmohamud.
“Plus, we’re sweetening the ownership package for our valued customers by offering free servicing up to 30,000 kilometres with every Myvi purchase, which we are now also extending to all the other Perodua models in our current line-up, namely the Alza, Axia and Bezza,” he added.
Mauritius is the third-generation Myvi’s third export market after Indonesia (where it is sold as the Daihatsu Sirion) and Singapore.
Located in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is one of Perodua’s oldest overseas markets – it has sold nearly 2,400 cars there since 1996, including the Kancil, Rusa, Kembara, Kenari, Kelisa, first- and second-generation Myvi, Viva and presently the Alza, Axia and Bezza.
*On-the-road with insurance. Mauritian Rupee to Malaysian Ringgit conversions correct at time of release.