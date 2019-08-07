Myvi launched in Mauritius

PERODUA yesterday launched the third-generation Perodua Myvi in Mauritius.

The variants available are 1.3G AT and 1.5H AT, priced* at 699,000 (RM81,300) and 775,000 (RM90,140) Mauritian Rupees, respectively.

Local distributor Raouf Dusmohamud & Co Ltd gave the Perodua Myvi its Mauritian debut over the last weekend at the Defi Media Motor Show in Port Loius, the island nation’s capital.

“The third-generation Perodua Myvi has been very well-received in Malaysia and we believe Mauritians will appreciate its many qualities,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“Perodua aims to export 3,270 cars in 2019 – a 50% increase over last year’s 2,184 units. So far this year we have sold over 1,600 units outside Malaysia and launched the Myvi and Axia in Singapore and the Seychelles respectively.

“The Myvi’s Mauritian debut should edge us closer to our year-end export target and boost Perodua’s brand exposure internationally, what with Mauritius being a major tourist destination,” he added.