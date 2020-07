MALAYSIA’S favourite set of wheels, the Perodua Myvi, has received a significant safety boost and a striking new body colour for 2020 and is now available for booking at all Perodua showrooms nationwide.

The range-topping 1.5 AV was previously the only variant with the Advanced Safety Assist (ASA*) suite of driver assistance safety systems.

Now, the more advanced version, ASA 2.0, is standard on variants 1.5 AV and 1.5 H, and optional on the 1.3 X.

“With the inclusion of ASA 2.0, the Perodua Myvi takes advanced safety to a whole new level at this price point, and it’s now more widely available within the line-up,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“The latest Myvi carries on the Perodua tradition of bringing advanced safety technology to the people by making it affordable and accessible to all,” he added.

Additionally, the Myvi is now available in Electric Blue (for all variants).

Other available colours are Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Lava Red and Granite Grey (now available on all variants except 1.3 G).

ASA debuted on the third-generation Myvi in 2017, comprising Pre-Collision Warning (up to 30km/h), Pre-Collision Braking (up to 30km/h), Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control, all of which work together to mitigate collisions.

ASA 2.0 first appeared on the Aruz in 2019, adding Pedestrian Detection (up to 50km/h) to the suite and upping the operational speeds of Pre-Collision Warning and Pre-Collision Braking to 100km/h and 80km/h respectively.

ASA 2.0 then found its way to the 2019 Axia and 2020 Bezza before arriving now at the Myvi, which continues to be offered with a five-year/150,000km warranty (whichever comes first).

The latest Myvi variants and prices:

- 1.3 G MT: RM41,292.

- 1.3 G AT: RM43,029.

- 1.3 X AT: RM44,959.

- 1.3 X AT (with ASA 2.0, new): RM46,959.

- 1.5 H AT (with ASA 2.0, new): RM50,530.

- 1.5 AV AT (ASA upgraded to 2.0, new): RM52,697.

All prices are on-the-road before insurance in Peninsular Malaysia and take into account the government’s sales tax exemption, which currently runs until Dec 31, 2020.

*Perodua reminds you that ASA is a driver assistance system that helps to reduce the risk of collisions and is by no means a substitute for safe driving. Always be alert and cautious behind the wheel.