Naza Premira to end Vespa operations Jan 1, 2020

NAZA Premira Sdn Bhd just now announced that it will be ceasing operations for the Vespa brand effective Jan 1, 2020.

In a press statement we received at 8pm, Naza Corporation Holdings Sdn Bhd group executive chairman and group CEO SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin said: “Since July, the Naza Group and Piaggio Group have been in mutual discussion with regards to the separation.

“We thank the Piaggio Group for our nine-year partnership and wish them all the best with their new partner.

“We will continue to remain focused on strengthening our core business areas including the automotive manufacturing and distribution operations.

“With the business dynamics continuously evolving, we prioritise the high-performing core brands that we have.

“More importantly, we have to remain competitive and relevant in a market that is changing at breakneck speed given evolving consumer trends.”

The company ended the statement saying that it will continue to serve Vespa customers at selected existing dealer points, offering customers continuity of vehicle service, parts, warranty and aftersales service in Malaysia until Dec 31, 2019.

Naza Premira Sdn Bhd, a member of Naza World Group of Companies, was appointed by Italian motor vehicle manufacturer Piaggio & C. SpA in 2010 as the sole importer and distributor of Vespa, Piaggio and Aprilia scooters and motorcycles in Malaysia.



Last year, it ceased being the distributor of Aprilia bikes in Malaysia with effect from July 31, “after a mutual decision” with the Italian conglomerate.



It continued serving Aprilia customers in after-sales service, spare parts and warranty until Sept 30 that year.