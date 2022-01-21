$!New 2008 launched

THE new PEUGEOT 2008 was officially launched just now at the new Peugeot Glenmarie 3S flagship centre, by Bermaz Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd, the new sole distributor for the Peugeot brand in Malaysia. “Presenting a strong sense of identity, the front incorporates a proud and straight grille, a carved bonnet and LED daytime running lights that fade under the full-LED headlamps in order to resurface below. The 17-inch Black Onyx & Diamond Cut rims which perfectly fill the arches, adds a robust styling to complete its sporty outlook,” said the company.

At the front and rear, the new 2008 features full-LED lighting technology with Peugeot’s iconic three-claw signature illumination. Other Exterior features include: - Advanced keyless entry (with auto-unlock and walk-away lock) - Front and rear parking sensors and rear camera - Roof rails - Heated electric foldable wing mirrors. On the inside, the Peugeot “i-Cockpit” is based on the same fundamentals which offer flawless ergonomics for awakening the senses, including:

- A compact steering wheel, for better handling and better grip - A large HD touch screen at your fingertips - An innovative 3D heads up instrument cluster. Peugeot says the i-Cockpit is a favourite of its customers and currently present in five million Peugeots around the world – a wholly new interpretation which is currently equipped on the new 2008. Information is placed in the driver's line of sight and the i-Cockpit’s 3D instrument cluster projects it like a hologram. The indications are dynamic and animated as they get closer to the eye depending on their degree of importance or urgency, thereby increasing reactivity by around half a second. “The i-Cockpit 3D is a real innovation, a world-first in the segment and it improves driving in every way in terms of efficiency, readability, and safety.”

The seven-inch Infotainment system is controlled via the touchscreen display, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Other subtle details include the interior trim colours and materials which are meticulously detailed, skilfully combining noble materials and original colours. Other interior features include: - Single-zone auto climate control - Leather seats - Electric parking brake - Drive mode selector (Normal, Eco and Sport modes) - Mood lighting.

The spaciousness of the rear seats makes the new 2008 a particularly versatile SUV. With a variety of storage spaces on board, you will be able to keep everything you need on a daily basis with you. In addition to the traditional door pockets and the glove box, there is ample storage space under the front centre armrest and more in front of the gear stick. The new 2008 comes with driving aids and safety features to protect both its occupants and other road users. The following technologies are equipped on the new model: - Visiopark 1 which consists of a 180-degree rear view camera - Active lane keeping assist - Driver attention assist - Blind spot monitoring - Active safety brake.

Other standard safety features include six airbags, hill start assist and electronic stability programme which includes anti-lock braking system, electronic brake-force distribution and emergency brake assist. The stylish design is matched by its responsive performance. The new 2008 is equipped with an award-winning 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged PureTech petrol engine, which delivers a robust 130hp and 230Nm of torque. It is paired with a quick-shifting, six-speed automatic transmission. The new 2008 is assembled at the Stellantis manufacturing plant in Gurun, Kedah. All vehicles built at the Stellantis manufacturing plant in Gurun undergo specific endurance and quality testing in Malaysia, to deliver best-in-class performance for the local conditions and to meet the needs of the Malaysian customer.

The 2008 has successfully endured 200,000 kilometres of testing in Malaysia’s diverse climate and environmental landscape. The colour line-up includes Amazonite Grey, Pearl White, Nera Black and the model's exclusive colour Orange Fusion, making a total of four colours available. Selling price for the new “Peugeot 2008 1.2L Allure” starts from RM126,753* which is inclusive of the 100% sales tax reduction on CKD models and is valid from now to June 30. The new 2008 comes with a three-year free service maintenance with a mileage limit of 60,000km, whichever comes first. It also comes with a standard five-year manufacturer warranty, with a coverage period up to five years and a mileage limit of 100,000km, whichever comes first.

New Glenmarie 3S showroom The newly revamped Peugeot 3S Centre at Glenmarie is the first showroom to adopt the new Peugeot brand identity. It features full-fledged facilities that consist of sales and service and spare parts. The 3S centre’s spacious showroom can display up to six Peugeot vehicles at any one time, while the state-of-the-art service facilities are fitted with 21 new service bays that can service up to 35 vehicles daily. Customers are also treated to a comfortable waiting lounge with complimentary Wi-Fi internet facilities. *West Malaysia pricing, for private registration, on-the-road without insurance. **All images shown are for illustration purposes only. It does not depict actual vehicle. Colours and specifications shown may vary from actual vehicle. Specifications may be subject to changes without prior notice.