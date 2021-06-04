New 530e M Sport, 530i M Sport, 630i GT M Sport launched

BMW Malaysia recently introduced the new BMW 530e M Sport, 530i M Sport and 630i GT M Sport, where both the 5 Series variants now come with the latest-generation driver assistance systems and a redesigned appearance. Complete with the M Aerodynamics package, the 5 Series variants have larger kidney grilles and slimmer headlamps with a new daytime running light design.

Electrifyingly charged, powerfully efficient Under each of the two 5 Series’ bonnets is an inline four-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo 2.0-litre petrol engine, with the 530e M Sport featuring the latest generation of the BMW eDrive electric motor. Eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission system is standard for both variants.

The 530e M Sport offers a combined maximum output of 292hp and 420Nm of torque – consisting of a 109hp output from the electric motor. It can do the century dash in 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 235km/h. The electric motor is capable of an all-electric range of up to 67 kilometres (NEDC correlated).

The electric motor can be fully-charged with a BMW i Wallbox in approximately three hours and 35 minutes or under six hours with a conventional main socket via a standard charging cable. Through the eDrive button in the centre console, the standard “Auto eDrive” setting enables all-electric driving up to a speed of 110km/h. Switching to “Max eDrive” mode enables all-electric speeds up to 140km/h. The XtraBoost mode is also available in the 530e M Sport, giving additional power of up 40hp during acceleration.

Overall system output for the 530i M Sport is 252hp and 350Nm of torque, enabling the car to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 6.4 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h. Remarkable design, sophisticated technology

The new 5 Series variants feature the exclusive M leather steering wheel, a glass roof on the 530i M Sport and a unique safety feature in the 530e M Sport, where a specially-created sound is emitted through a speaker that alerts pedestrians and cyclists of the vehicle, when the it is travelling in full electric at speeds of up to 30km/h.

Both new 5 Series variants can be further customised with a range of BMW M Performance Parts, for RM17,410.29. Special rates of up to 10% off are offered until Dec 31. Exclusively available for the 530i M Sport is the Shadow Line Package, which retails at RM5,437.12. Customers can enjoy a special flat rate of RM5,000 (excluding labour) from now until Dec 31. The package will equip the vehicle with kidney grille, air duct trim and window frames in High Gloss Black.

The new 5 Series variants are already available at all authorised BMW dealerships nationwide. Customers may also book them for RM1,000 via the BMW Shop Online platform here. The retail pricies for the new 530e M Sport (on-the-road, without insurance) are RM340,800 (with SST) and RM334,353.95 (without SST), while the 530i M Sport goes for RM395,800 (with SST) and RM384,941.86 (without SST).

Tour grandly with 6 The locally-assembled new 630i GT M Sport, according to BMW Malaysia, is a “dynamic synthesis of performance, long-distance capability and luxury”, aside from having “an expressive statement of modern design with cutting-edge innovations”.

“The latest iteration of its kind since it was first introduced in 2017, the unique characteristics of the new 630i GT M Sport puts this new grand tourer in a class of its own.”

Its very-long list of new and innovative features include redesigned headlamps, a larger kidney grille, newly-available Laserlight with high-beam for the first time, adapts illumination even in low-beam mode; new bumper shape and new diffuser insert that comes with the M Sport package, complemented by two-sided trapezoidal exhaust pipes; 20-inch rims with mixed and run-flat tyres, an active rear spoiler, Dakota leather upholstery, BMW Individual anthracite headliner, a central control display that has been increased in size from 10.25 inches to 12.3 inches, rear bench seat with three full-sized seats, a two-part panoramic glass roof at just over a metre long and 90cm wide and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The new 630i GT M Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder petrol engine capable of a maximum output of 258hp, a peak torque of 400Nm and a top speed of 250km/h.

The century sprint can be completed in just 6.5 seconds. The grand tourer is already available at all authorised BMW dealerships nationwide.

Customers may also place their bookings for it for RM3,000 via the BMW Shop Online platform here. Its retail prices (on-the-road, without insurance) are RM430,800 (with SST) and RM417,659.05 (without SST).