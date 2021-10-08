New aftersales savings for owners of older Volkswagens

AS a show of appreciation for owners who have stayed with the brand over the years, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) today announced that it is offering 30% savings for maintenance service to Volkswagen Care Plus (VCP) members.

Under the VCP programme, members are entitled to three 20% service discount vouchers.

The additional 10% discount is valid from now until Dec 31.

VCP is an exclusive programme that is open to any Volkswagen owner with a vehicle that is five years and older.

There are other benefits such as two-year free roadside assistance and 24 hours on-site battery support.

Owners can easily sign up for the programme at no cost at any authorised dealership.

More than savings, service and repair works at authorised service centres come with the assurance that 100% genuine parts are used and that repairs are carried out by experienced technicians in accordance with global standards and approved tools.

This promotion is only available through the new Volkswagen Cares app, so download it on the Apple App Store for iOS users, and the Google Play store for Android users.