THE all-new Nissan Almera Turbo incorporates a sleek, comfortable and spacious design that leaves a lasting first impression that drivers can be proud of, along with intelligent and advanced drive assist technologies that meet the needs of Nissan’s valued customers, especially millennials and young families. The important area where the all-new Almera Turbo stands out is its Nissan Intelligent Mobility and Safety Shield 360 technologies that provide front, side and rear safety monitoring and intervention. This exciting technology is a key component of Nissan’s vision of how vehicles are driven, powered and integrated into society. Standard on all three Nissan Almera Turbo variants are the Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (IFCW) and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking (IFEB) systems. The Intelligent Forward Collision Warning monitors vehicle distance and speed between 5km/h and 80km/h, and alerts driver when the vehicle is too close to a vehicle ahead or a risk from frontal collision by flashing a warning with audible alert on the seven-inch Advance Drive Assist Display (ADAD). If the driver does not take any action, the IFEB system will indicate an emergency stop sign and automatically engage the brakes to help avoid a frontal collision or lessen the severity of an impact. The vehicle will remain at a standstill for approximately two seconds before the brakes are released. “The all-new Nissan Almera Turbo takes the popular B-saloon to a new level of refinement and enhancements not usually found in this segment. With the theme ‘Challenge All Beliefs’, the all-new Nissan Almera Turbo is not the Almera everyone knew before. It is completely redesigned to be energetic, provocative and engaging with its dynamic styling, confidence-inspiring performance and innovative technologies, that sets to challenge customers’ beliefs on what modern saloons should be,” said Christopher Tan, sales and marketing director of Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM).

Other safety technologies available on the all-new Almera Turbo are the Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) systems. At a driving speed of approximately 32km/h and above, the BSW system helps keep an eye on blind spot areas at approximately threes metre by three metres, via radar sensors at the rear bumper and alerts the driver of other vehicles in adjacent lanes when changing lanes. If the radar sensors detect a vehicle in the detection zone or blind spot area when the turn signal is activated, the system will chime twice and warning indicators on the ADAD and the side mirror surface will illuminate. Additionally, the RCTA system operates while the vehicle is reversing at speeds less than 8km/h. The same rear radar sensors help to detect an approaching vehicle below 30km/h driving speed and warn the driver with an audible alert and indicator on the side mirror surface where the vehicle is approaching from. The highly appreciated Intelligent Around View Monitor (IAVM) with Intelligent Moving Object Detection (IMOD) system that is featured on the Nissan X-Trail, Serena S-Hybrid and Navara, is now available on the all-new Almera Turbo too. Perfect during parking and manoeuvring tight spots, the IAVM system uses four cameras that provide a virtual 360-degree bird’s-eye view of the vehicle, while the IMOD system helps to detect and alert the driver of moving objects surrounding the vehicle.

The all-new Almera Turbo is also packed with other various safety technologies that are always looking out for you by monitoring, responding and protecting you and your passengers, including: - Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) with traction control. - Hill Start Assist (HSA). - Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist (BA). - Electronic Braking Distribution (EBD). - Six airbags (available on VLP and VLT variants only). - Two Isofix child seat restraints with top tethers. A five-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty comes standard on all Almera Turbo variants, along with free five-time alternating maintenance service (parts and labour included) within five years. Test Drive Carnival Members of public are invited to experience the all-new Almera Turbo at the nationwide Nissan Test Drive Carnival from tomorrow to Dec 13. Customers may stand a chance to win five iPhone SE (128GB) worth RM2,199 when they test drive the new Almera Turbo and a chance to win prizes worth up to RM 88,888 in the Buy & Win Contest when they purchase and register the car before Dec 31. - Selangor: ETCM Petaling Jaya - 03-79575940, Auto Dunia Sdn Bhd, Batu Caves - 03-61893028. - Wilayah Persekutuan: ETCM Melati Utama - 03-41076698, ETCM Cheras Southgate - 03-92221891. - Kedah: ETCM Alor Setar (Dec 11-12) - 04-7339155. - Penang: ETCM Butterworth - 04-3984588. - Perak: ETCM Sitiawan (Dec 11-12) - 05-6924811, ETCM Teluk Intan - 05-6223994, Nikaijaya Resource, Ipoh - 05-2531228. - Negri Sembilan: ETCM Seremban - 06-7613311, Seremban Victory Credit, Seremban 2 - 06-7202888. - Johor: ETCM Segamat (Dec 11-12) - 07-9316899, ETCM Kluang - 07-7719668, Sincere Scope, Bukit Indah - 07-2441383, Public Motor, Kulaijaya - 07-6633877, Simpson Tan Auto, Skudai - 07-2321199, W.E Motor, Mount Austin - 07-3578698. - Pahang: ETCM Kuantan - 09-5178628, Multiway Auto, Temerloh - 09-2960133. - Kelantan: ETCM Kota Bharu (Dec 11-13) - 09-7478645, Edaran Nuri KB, Pasir Tumboh - 09-7659888. - Terengganu: ETCM Kuala Terengganu (Dec 11-13) - 09-6222350, Edaran Nuri Kemaman, Chukai - 09-8596288. - Sabah: ETCM Kota Kinabalu - 088-422285, ETCM Sandakan - 089-222098, OTS Motor KK, Penampang - 088-217989. - Sarawak: ETCM Kuching - 082-388999.

The prices for the all-new Almera Turbo, which comes in three different variants are : RM79,906 for VL, RM85,715 for VLP and RM91,310 for VLT variant (for Peninsular Malaysia, on-the-road price without insurance and with sales tax exemption). ETCM is also offering a special hire purchase Flexi Financing Promotion as follows: VL variant from RM688 monthly, VLP variant for RM738 monthly and VLT variant for RM788 monthly – based on 90% loan amount, nine years loan tenure and valid until Dec 31. Customers who purchase their insurance for the new Almera Turbo with Tan Chong Insurance Business Stream (TCIBS) will get free personal accident (PA) coverage with sum insured up to RM75,000*, Key Care cover reimbursement up to RM1,500* and flood relief allowance up to RM1,500*. Watch how the all-new Nissan Almera Turbo redefines the status quo in the “Challenge All Beliefs” video here in Nissan Malaysia Youtube channel, or Nissan Malaysia Facebook official page. *Terms and conditions apply.