THE all-new Nissan Almera Turbo takes the popular saloon to a new level of refinement with a fresh, exciting design and technology and safety features not usually found in the B-segment category – with a clear design expression of the Nissan brand. Saloons remain the popular choice for Gen X-ers, millennials and young families in Malaysia and design is one of the top priorities in choosing a vehicle, which is also a key strategic advantage for the new Almera Turbo, combining a dramatic, expressive exterior with a fresh new interior with class-above features, quality and comfort.

The new Nissan’s interior has been totally redesigned to accommodate a new instrument panel, infotainment screens, sporty flat-bottom steering wheel and zero gravity inspired seats. The biggest enhancement in the interior is its stunning dual tone dashboard* with double stitching, soft padded grey “gliding wing” instrument panel that expands the feel of the space through use of light and sleek “wingspan”.

The effect of the design’s spatial symmetry is an enhanced sense of togetherness. The horizontal architecture, open spaces and use of harmonious materials and colours such as chrome, silver painted, piano black and carbon fibre pattern finishes, adds premium-ness and modernity to the entire cabin. Another obvious improvement is the all-new full colours seven-inch semi digital advanced drive-assist display (ADAD) meter* that provides nine brilliant customisable drive information screens which includes digital visual driving aid for Nissan Intelligent Mobility functions, digital tachometer (RPM) and drive-to-empty (DTE) information, speedometer, audio, coolant and fuel economy status and comprehensive digital user settings.

Further delivering a connected drive, the new Almera Turbo is heightened with a new user-centric eight-inch advance touchscreen display audio* with Apple Carplay that allows you to play your favourite tunes, make calls, receive messages or get directions – all hands-free, as well as the tilt and telescopic adjustable sporty flat-bottom steering wheel with audio, Bluetooth hands-free, semi digital display and cruise control** switches right at the driver’s fingertips. The Almera Turbo is also complete with other convenient features such as the intuitive climate control air-conditioning system*, intelligent key with remote keyless entry including lock/ unlock and trunk release, push start button and three USB-powered ports at the front, centre and rear consoles.

“From the moment you get into the all-new Nissan Almera Turbo, you will feel like you have been upgraded. The Almera Turbo features impressive fit and finish, perfect blend of technologies, smart design and craftsmanship, which all adds up to your everyday ‘wow’ moment,” said Christopher Tan, sales and marketing director of Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM). The stylish passenger cabin in the new Almera Turbo retains its highly-appreciated interior space with its roomy rear legroom of 620mm, new split fold-down rear seats function and large boot space.

Along with improved soft mountings, thicker door glass and insulation around the vehicle, the Almera Turbo’s noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) has been considerably reduced, resulting in a quieter, stress-free cabin altogether. Standard on all variants are the stylish grey accent Zero Gravity Inspired semi bucket sport seats (driver and front passenger) that supports the lumbar, mid back and shoulder region, helps to reduce fatigue while travelling on longer journeys and the 60:40 split fold-down rear seats that provide more space for extra-long items. Additionally, the generous boot space of 482 litres (VDA) with a lower and wider opening for easier access is able to accommodate plenty of storage including fitting in four golf bags.