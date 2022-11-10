$!New Audi A3 Sedan Now Available, With RS 3 On The Way

More models with the Four Rings coming to showrooms in Malaysia

PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM), the distributor for Audi in Malaysia, isn’t wasting time drawing attention to the brand. It has plans to offer more variety and in line with this aim, it has added the latest A3 Sedan to the range offered by its authorised dealers. The A3 line actually started in 1996 as a hatchback model and was later joined by a sedan which sits on the Volkswagen Group MQB platform. While the hatchback has reached its fourth generation, the sedan is only in its second.

Scaled-down version The A3 Sedan has the latest Audi design language and the same sculpted muscular form, so it looks like a scaled-down version of the bigger models (just as it has been in the past with Audi’s range). Like other Audis since the A8 of 2004, the front end has the signature Singleframe honeycomb grille flanked by striking headlights. The lighting units form trapezoidal angles that are drawn downward. There is a controllable cooling-air inlet with two electrically actuated louvre modules behind the Singleframe. They regulate the flow of air intelligently and according to the driving situation. In addition, the panelled underbody, the exterior mirrors with improved aerodynamics, and the active brake cooling reduces air resistance.

The streamlined body line extends up to the rear bumper, which emphasises its length and gives the rear an elegant appearance. The concave surface under the broad body shoulder further accentuates the quattro blisters and the sill. Minor dimensional increases Compared to the first generation, this second one is 40 mm longer at 4.5 metres, while its wheelbase remains unchanged. 20 mm has been added to the width and 10 mm to the height, increases which may seem insignificant. However, Audi says that headroom has been improved at the front and with revised packaging, elbow room is also better. The luggage volume of 425 litres remains the same as before. Inside, the premium interior has a strong focus on the driver, with key elements such as the Audi virtual cockpit, 10.1-inch MMI navigation plus touchscreen display and Audi connect plus services as standard. The instrument panel with the central MMI touch display is inclined slightly toward the driver.

The Audi virtual cockpit can be set to one of three different views, including sporty graphics with inclined digits and a dynamic layout. The RPM and speed are shown here as bar diagrams with angular red graphical elements.

The third-generation modular infotainment platform (MIB 3) has computing power 10 times higher than in the previous generation, allowing faster processing. The Audi smartphone interface creates connections for smartphones and uses Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so just about every smartphone in the market today should be compatible. Comfortable and dynamic The suspension of the new A3 Sedan has been tuned to be sporty and without diminishing comfort. Responsiveness has been enhanced and drivers will find good steering precision during cornering. This is all largely due to the central dynamic handling system that ensures optimal interaction between all the components to the transverse dynamics.

For now, Audi dealers have the A3 S Line with the 2.0 TFSI 4-cylinder engine that produces 190 ps/320 Nm which goes through a 7-speed S tronic gearbox to the front wheels. With a claimed range of 16.1 kms/litre, the 51-litre fuel tank should be good for a range of over 800 kms.

Priced from RM331,990 (without insurance), the A3 Sedan S Line is available with a choice of 8 colours – Turbo Blue, Ibis White, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Python Yellow, Tango Red and Daytona Gray. RS 3 open for booking For those who want a compact powerhouse that holds the record as the fastest compact sedan at the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife race circuit, PHSAM will also be importing the RS 3 Sedan. This comes with a mighty 2.5-litre 5-cylinder engine producing 400 ps/500 Nm, giving a 0 to 100 km/h capability claimed to be 3.8 seconds. Quattro drive with a RS Torque Splitter delivers power to four wheels efficiently.





