BMW Malaysia today unveiled the all-new BMW 3 Series, the seventh generation of the iconic sports saloon. “The BMW 3 Series is the model that established the premium sports sedan segment,” said BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl. “For over 45 years, the 3 Series has continuously raised the benchmark for ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ in the premium automotive industry. “Today, the all-new BMW 3 Series in its seventh generation, takes the signature characteristics of a BMW to another level with a new dynamic design, superior driving dynamics as well as technology and innovation never seen before in the Malaysian automotive industry.” The new “ultimate sports saloon” is introduced in the M Sport package exclusively for Malaysia, and features a dynamic sporty design with new dimensions.

The new 3 Series arrives equipped with the Parking Assistant which also features the new Reversing Assist which records the cars journey every 50 metres, enabling it to semi autonomously reverse at low speeds through narrow corners. An in-line four-cylinder petrol engine sits at its heart – the most powerful of its kind to ever be fitted in a BMW vehicle. Even so, the revamped engine guarantees lower fuel consumption and carbon emission, thanks to the further developed eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.

‘Clear, precise expression of sporting prowess’ Exuding strength and athleticism while still maintaining an air of elegance in its precise lines and taut surfaces, the new 3 Series is 76mm longer (4,709mm), 16mm wider (1,827mm) and just 6mm taller (1,435mm) than its predecessor, improving the comfort of passengers in the rear seat. The wheelbase is also longer by 41mm (2,851mm). The classic kidney grille is now notably larger and wider. It extends to the twin headlights that are fully LED-equipped and boasts a Bi-LED technology.

Slim, three-dimensional taillights are fitted in an L shape with emphasis on the use of smoked glass for a classy appeal – giving onlookers a sophisticated first impression. A remarkable characteristic is the aerodynamic spoiler lip affixed to the rear along with two distinct 90-millimetre tailpipes, giving the new BMW a sporting edge. Its “formidable” 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo petrol engine, the most powerful of its kind yet to be fitted in a BMW model, is introduced in the 330i M Sport generating a top speed of 250 km/h.

It outputs 258hp with a peak torque of 400Nm from 1,550 to 4,400rpm., resulting in a 0 to 100km dash in just 5.8 seconds. With the updated 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, the new 3 Series only consumes 6.4 litre of fuel for every 100km. Owners can look forward to a lighter, more rigid vehicle as the total weight has been reduced by 25 kilograms (kerb weight of 1,545kg), which can be accredited to its intelligent lightweight construction. With a drag coefficient of 0.23, the vehicle boasts best-in-class aerodynamics. The M Sport package includes M Sport suspension,blue-painted callipers that display the M logo fitted onto the M Sport brakes, M Sport leather steering wheel, 18-inch M light alloy wheels in double spoke style and “bi-colour Orbit Grey”. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is set to revolutionise driving pleasure as it enters a new era in which drivers will increasingly be able to operate their car and access its functions and information simply by speaking.

For example, the driver can control various vehicle functions such as navigation and air-conditioning simply by interacting with it. It can also explain vehicle functions, provide status updates on things like the oil level and help detect warnings. The intelligent system will pick up on the driver’s habits and preferences and will then adjust the vehicle to suit the driver. Seamless updates performed via Remote Software Upgrade will continuously add new capabilities to the new 3 Series. With the BMW Digital Key, the new 3 Series can be conveniently locked and unlocked with the use of Near Field Communication (NFC) technology which is available on a selection of Samsung Android smartphones when placed at the door handles.

The engine of the car can then be started by placing the smartphone in the designated charging tray. The new 3 Series also arrives with the Parking Assistant, a highly-capable system that can easily manoeuvre out of tight parking spots. When activated, the Park Assist can park the vehicle in spaces parallel or perpendicular to the road. Plus, the new Reversing Assist provides an incredible form of support when operating in narrow spaces. The intuitive system remembers the last 50 metres of the drive to the parking space and will use that knowledge to assist the driver in exiting the spot by taking over the wheel.

Complementing the extensive line of innovations is the latest generation of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. It combines the customisable and situation-linked displays on a fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch Control Display. Intuitive operation can be chosen from the Control Display’s touch control, the iDrive Controller, the steering wheel buttons and voice control. All these features are made available thanks to the new BMW Operating System 7.0.

From optimising the control and display system with the advanced BMW Live Cockpit Professional to running a customisable smart system like the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, this Operating System shows that BMW stands unrivalled as the most advanced sport saloon ever created. The all-new BMW 3 Series comes in Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, Alpine White, Mineral Grey and Sunset Orange, paired with premium Black or Cognac Leather Vernasca upholstery and interior trim finished in Aluminium Tetragon.



Price? This new 3 Series goes for RM328,800 (without insurance). The new 3 Series is available at all authorised BMW dealerships nationwide from today.