New BMW 4S centre in Seremban

BMW dealer Millennium Welt has broken ground on its new BMW 4S building (pix) in Seremban 2, which is scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

The RM60 million, 153,948-square foot facility is situated within the satellite township of Seremban 2 and will be designed based on the latest BMW Retail NEXT concept.

The Seremban 2 BMW 4S centre will be equipped with an extensive aftersales facility, consisting of 12 productive bays and 181 parking lots.

It will also house brands from across BMW Group Malaysia’s portfolio, including vehicles from BMW, BMW i, BMW M, BMW Premium Selection, BMW Motorrad, MINI and MINI Used Car NEXT.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Hans de Visser said: “As the sole authorised dealership for BMW Group Malaysia’s portfolio of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad vehicles in Negri Sembilan, Millennium Welt has been an invaluable and reliable partner who continues to exemplify the brand’s promise of delivering Premium Ownership Experience.

“With this new facility, we are confident that these standards will not only be upheld, but also exceeded in the near future when the doors are open to our Seremban customers.”

At present, customers and enthusiasts in the vicinity can head to the current showroom located along Jalan Tun Dr Ismail, which has been serving customers in Negri Sembilan since 2013.

Millennium Welt is an authorised dealer for the BMW brand in Malaysia, with four dealerships in the country.