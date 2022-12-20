$!New BMW / MINI Dealership Opens in Bukit Tinggi, Selangor

EVER SINCE BMW Group Malaysia was established almost 20 years ago, the network of authorised BMW and MINI dealerships has been constantly expanding. With growing demand for the vehicles of the two brands, more dealerships have been opened, especially in fast-growing townships around the country. Wheelcorp Premium is one of the authorised dealerships which has been associated with the brands for 10 years and has now added a brand new showroom located in Bukit Tinggi, Selangor. The 170,000 sq ft premises will be home to new models from the BMW, BMW i, BMW M and MINI, as well as the BMW Premium Selection of pre-owned products.

The showroom can display up to 13 new products for viewing, as well as 25 units of BMW Premium selection as well as MINI Used Car Next. An integrated service centre provides maintenance services, spare parts and systems and this is supported by a Body & Paint repair facility at the Setia Alam dealership.

The service centre has 20 bays, allowing up to 80 service appointments to be handled per day. A drive-through-operated fast-lane service is available for owner requiring quick on-the-go maintenance and repairs. As with other BMW and MINI outlets, there are many other services for customers including Insurance renewal and trade-in valuation. Merchandise and accessories for both the brands are also available. Owners with electrified vehicles can make use of the DC Fast Charging facilities at Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam with access to public use via the ChargEV App. To date, BMW Group Malaysia provides BMW and MINI EV owners with access to over 610 charging facilities nationwide, powered by industry partners JomCharge, and ChargEV. Over 80 BMW i charging facilities are also available at most authorised BMW and MINI dealerships across the country.

According to the Managing Director of Wheelcorp Premium, Jayden Liew, the dealership differentiates itself from its contemporaries in that it offers first of its kind, elevated experiences to its customers. “Beyond the premium creature comforts that can be expected from a 4S Centre, Wheelcorp Premium elevates its customer experiences with luxurious kitchen innovation experts De Dietrich in its NEXTGen Luxury space, OGAWA in its Relaxation Zone as well as Starbucks in one of its two Isetta Bar lounges,” said Mr. Liew.