$!All-new C-Class launched

MERCEDES-Benz Malaysia today introduced the all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class, setting “groundbreaking standards” in comfort with an array of new features. Available as the C200 Avantgarde Line and C300 AMG Line variants for Malaysia, the new C-Class has been modernised all round and enhanced with sporty design elements, thanks to the combination of short front overhang, long wheelbase and rear overhang. The preceding model was already a great step forward in terms of a high-value appeal in the interior, and the new C-Class goes even further with respect to modern luxury. The interior adopts highlights from the new S-Class, adding a sporty touch.

The new C200 Avantgarde Line.

The C200 is equipped with Avantgarde line exterior. The highlights include in particular the radiator grille design with central Mercedes-Benz’s three-pointed star as well as elegant trim strips in high-sheen aluminium and chrome with lowered comfort suspension and 18-inch five-spoke wheels. The distinguishing feature of the C300 with AMG Line exterior is the Mercedes-Benz pattern grille with the star design in chrome. The expressive bodystyling of the AMG Line lends the exterior of the C-Class a sporty, exclusive touch along with 19-inch AMG multi spoke wheels. Other key exterior highlights of including panoramic sunroof, high performance LED headlamps with adaptive high beam assist. Latest generation of MBUX: Intuitively operated and learning Like the new S-Class, the new C-Class is equipped with the second generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). The vehicle interior becomes even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides: Brilliant images on the LCD screens make it easy to control vehicle and comfort functions.

The new C200 Avantgarde Line.

The driver display and media display offer a holistic, aesthetic experience. The information is presented in a clearly structured way. Mercedes-Benz developed a new display aesthetic for the S-Class, which now is systematically used as the basis for other models. The look of the screens can be individualized with three display styles (Discreet, Sporty, and Classic) and also features three modes (Navigation, Assistance, and Service). - In “Classic” style, the driver is welcomed with a familiar display environment. The proven display with two tubes and changing content between them provides all the information relevant to the driver. - “Sporty” is dominated by the color red, with dynamic design of the central rev counter. - In “Discreet” style, the content is reduced to what is essential. In addition, both screens can be shown in seven colour schemes with the ambient lighting. In the new “assistance mode”, the traffic situation is shown in real time and supplemented with important displayed information.

The new C200 Avantgarde Line.

The full-screen navigation was adopted from the S-Class, and gives the driver the best possible guidance on a journey. Hey Mercedes: Increasingly sharp voice assistant The voice assistant “Hey Mercedes” becomes more interactive and has learning capabilities by activating online services in the Mercedes me App. Moreover, certain actions can be performed even without the activation keyword “Hey Mercedes”. These include taking a telephone call. “Hey Mercedes” also explains vehicle functions, and, for example, can help when asked how to connect a smartphone by Bluetooth or where the first-aid kit can be found.

The new C200 Avantgarde Line.

Other highlights Augmented Video is available as standard equipment in the Malaysian configurations of the C-Class. A camera registers the surroundings in front of the vehicle. The moving images are shown on the central display. In addition, virtual objects, information and markers are superimposed on the video image. These include directional arrows, lane-change recommendations and more. This can make navigation much easier, especially in urban areas. As soon as a new update from Mercedes-Benz becomes available, a message appears in MBUX. The update is downloaded and installed in the background. The user then has to agree explicitly to its activation again. In this way the vehicle is always up-to-date. Features which have not even been invented yet can also be installed by means of OTA updates in vehicles already sold. To transfer the data, Mercedes-Benz relies on mobile communications technology and the communication module installed in the vehicle due to the high security standard.

The new C200 Avantgarde Line.

Powertrain: Systematic electrification of the modern four-cylinder engines Thanks to systematic electrification and intelligent downsizing, the new C-Class sets new standards in efficiency. The engine range has only four-cylinder units from the current modular FAME (Family of Modular Engines) Mercedes-Benz engine family. Accordingly, the engine range plays a major role in the flexibility of the international production network, with needs-based electrification. The new C-Class engines now have an integrated starter-generator (ISG) for intelligent assistance at low engine speeds as a mild hybrid of the second generation. This ensures outstanding power delivery. The ISG uses a 48 volt on-board electrical system that ensures functions such as gliding, boosting or energy recovery and makes significant fuel savings possible. The engines also start very rapidly and comfortably as a result, so that the start/stop function is almost as imperceptible to the driver as the transition from gliding with the engine switched off to strong acceleration under engine power. When idling, the intelligent interaction between the ISG and the combustion engine ensures outstandingly smooth running.

The new C300 AMG Line.

4-cylinder petrol engine also with 2nd-gen ISG The four-cylinder petrol engine with a second-generation starter-generator with an additional output of up to 15kW and 200Nm more torque is also celebrating its première in the C-Class. Thanks to energy recovery and the ability to "glide" with the engine switched off, the petrol engine is highly efficient. Mercedes-Benz has for the first time combined all the innovations of the modular engine family of four and six-cylinder petrol and diesel units in a single engine. A completely new feature is the segment charger with flow connection, an advancement of the twin-scroll technology for even more instantaneous response of the forced induction system. The completely newly developed segment turbocharger is a result of cooperation between Mercedes-Benz turbocharger developers and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team.

The new C300 AMG Line.

The technology transfer to series production sets new standards with respect to power combined with maximum efficiency. For short periods, the output of the C300 can additionally be increased by up to 27hp overboost. Enhanced 9G-Tronic The 9G-Tronic transmission was developed further for adapting the ISG and is installed in all C-Class models. In addition, the efficiency of the transmission has been increased.

The new C300 AMG Line.

Amongst other things, the optimized interplay with the electric auxiliary oil pump reduces the delivery rate of the mechanical pump by 30%, compared with the predecessor which is good for efficiency. Furthermore, it uses a new generation of the fully integrated transmission control with multi-core processor and new design and connectivity technology.

The new C300 AMG Line.