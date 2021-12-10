$!New Carnival arrives

DINAMIKJAYA Motors Sdn Bhd, the new sole distributor for the Kia brand in Malaysia, recently announced the all-new, fourth-generation Kia Carnival that is now officially open for booking.

The MPV boasts futuristic details and SUV-inspired design elements, bringing a stronger, more stylish presence to the mid-sized MPV segment.

The MPV offers plenty of space for 11-passenger flexibility, offering comfort for long trips. It also offers a roster of special and innovative features to make travel easier, safer and more enjoyable. These features include smart power sliding doors and smart power liftgate, smart key with one-button open/close functionality for rear sliding doors and liftgate.

Other standard interior features include a class leading 12.3-inch high-resolution LCD touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smartphone charging and multi-Bluetooth connectivity and up to seven USB ports.

There is a host of standard safety and advanced safety features, which include seven airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, traction control system, multi-collision brake control, Isofix child seat anchor points and top tethers as well as hill-start assist control.

In terms of advanced safety, the new Carnival comes equipped with blind-spot collision warning and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist.

Powering the MPV is a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, controlled by an electronic shifter. The engine produces 199hp at 3,800rpm and 440Nm of torque from just 1,750-2,750rpm.

The SUV is fully-imported (CBU) from South Korea. The colour line-up includes Astra Blue, Silky Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, Snow White Pearl, Panthera Metal and Flare Red. The price will be announced at a later date. *Images shown are for illustration purposes only. They do not depict the actual vehicle. Colours and specifications shown may vary from actual vehicles. Specifications may subject to change without prior notice.























