New Carnival from RM196,340.80

DINAMIKJAYA Motors Sdn Bhd, the new sole distributor for the Kia brand in Malaysia, has announced that the all-new Kia Carnival is now available, with a starting price of RM196,340.80.

The new Carnival, the fourth-generation of the brand’s flagship minivan, has been designed to appeal to “progressive young families, with a leading combination of innovation, flexibility, and style”.

“With highly detailed, futuristic details and SUV-inspired design elements, the all-new model brings a stronger, more stylish presence to the mid-sized MPV segment,” says Kia.

It also offers a roster of special and innovative features to make travel easier, safer, and more enjoyable. These features include smart power sliding doors and smart power liftgate, smart key with one-button open/close functionality for rear sliding doors and liftgate.

Other standard interior features include a class-leading 12.3-inch high-resolution LCD touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; and wireless smartphone charging and multi-Bluetooth connectivity and up to seven USB ports.

As part of Kia’s overall commitment to safety, the new Carnival comes with a host of standard and advanced safety features. The standard safety features are seven airbags (front driver, front passenger, driver’s knees, side and curtain), anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, traction control system, multi-collision brake control, Isofix child restraint anchor points and top tethers as well as hill-start assist control.

In terms of advanced safety, the SUV comes equipped with blind-spot collision warning and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist.

The all-new Carnival features comes equipped with a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, controlled by an electronic shifter. The engine produces 199hp at 3,800rpm and 440Nm of torque from just 1,750-2,750rpm.

The MPV is fully-imported (CBU) from South Korea and is available in six colours: Astra Blue, Silky Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, Snow White Pearl, Panthera Metal and Flare Red.

The vehicle is now officially open for booking and comes with a five-year manufacturer warranty with a coverage period up to five years and a mileage limit of 100,000km, whichever comes first.

It also comes with five-year free scheduled maintenance, with a coverage period up to five years and a mileage limit of 100,000km, whichever comes first.

*On-the-road pricing without insurance, for private registration in West Malaysia, with 50% sales tax exemption for CBU model. Sales tax exemption valid until June 30.

**All images shown are for illustration purposes only. They do not depict actual vehicle. Colours and specifications shown may vary from actual vehicles. Specifications may subject to change without prior notice.