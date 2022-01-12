$!New Carnival is in town

DINAMIKJAYA Motors Sdn Bhd, the new sole distributor for the Kia brand in Malaysia, today announced that the all-new Kia Carnival MPV is now available, with a starting price of RM196,340.80*. The all-new Carnival, the fourth-generation of the brand’s flagship minivan, has been designed to appeal to “progressive young families, with a leading combination of innovation, flexibility, and style”. With highly detailed, futuristic details and SUV-inspired design elements, the all-new model brings a stronger, more stylish presence to the mid-sized MPV segment. The all-new model features a unique “island roof” design, with blacked-out A- and B-pillars supporting the body-coloured roof. From the side, one of the new car’s stand-out features is an eye-catching new C-pillar signature design, inspired by that of the new Sorento.

The new Carnival features a new “tiger face” which extends across the width of the vehicle. This confident, more futuristic face seamlessly integrates the lamps with Kia’s iconic “tiger-nose” grille. Kia’s designers dubbed this “symphonic architecture”, with the design of the front bringing together a range of detailed, technical features to create a sense of harmony and structural energy. In addition to the Carnival’s elevated interior styling, the all-new MPV offers plenty of space for 11-passenger flexibility, offering comfort for long trips. It also offers a roster of special and innovative features to make travel easier, safer, and more enjoyable. These features include smart power sliding doors and smart power liftgate, smart key with one-button open/close functionality for rear sliding doors and liftgate.

Other standard interior features include a class-leading 12.3-inch high-resolution LCD touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; and wireless smartphone charging and multi-Bluetooth connectivity and up to seven USB ports. In terms of the vehicle body structure, the all-new Kia Carnival is built based on the all-new third generation “N3” platform that is lighter, stronger and quieter. Key improvement areas include the expanded use of hot-stamped parts and ultra-high-strength steel for increased average tensile strength and torsional stiffness that result in better driving dynamics. There are greater application of sound absorbing and insulating materials to minimise road, wind and engine noise, plus aerodynamic improvements to wheels, front bumper and mirrors to achieve better fuel economy.

As part of Kia’s overall commitment to safety, the new Carnival comes with a host of standard and advanced safety features. The standard safety features are seven airbags (front driver, front passenger, driver’s knees, side and curtain), anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, traction control system, multi-collision brake control, Isofix child restraint anchor points and top tethers as well as hill-start assist control. In terms of advanced safety, the SUV comes equipped with blind-spot collision warning and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist. The all-new Carnival features comes equipped with a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, controlled by an electronic shifter. The engine produces 199hp at 3,800rpm and 440Nm of torque from just 1,750-2,750rpm.