New CEO at Mitsubishi Malaysia

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) has named Shinya Ikeda (pix) as its new chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Tomoyuki Shinnishi, who was in the role since Oct 2016.

Ikeda officially assumed office in Malaysia on Oct 11. Previously, he was in Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan) as the general manager in its automotive business field since 2019.

Ikeda started his career in Japan in 1995. He joined Mitsubishi Corporation in 2008 and his first assignment was to manage the automotive business investment in Malaysia.

From March 2009 to May 2012, Ikeda served as the chief financial officer and general manager of MMM, leading new business development.

Ikeda has since held various leadership roles and experience in automotive and finance businesses within Mitsubishi Corporation and across all markets such as Japan, Indonesia, Russia and Germany.

“I am excited to join Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia’s team. The company has grown from strength to strength and has now become one of the nation’s leading automotive brand,” said Ikeda.

“As announced in the Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) Mid-Term Business Plan last year, MMC will continue to focus on the Asean market and particularly Malaysia, as the country is one of the most important markets in the world to expand the Mitsubishi brand presence.

“I look forward to working with the team to contribute with the knowledge and experience that I’ve had. I am also happy to be back in Malaysia as the country is home to various diversified food and culture and also people with enormous talent and potential.”

During Shinnishi’s tenure, the company introduced a host of models including the new Triton and Xpander seven-seater crossover, the latter becoming the No. 1 non-national MPV and Mitsubishi Motors became the country’s top three non-national brand in Malaysia.