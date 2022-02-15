New City Hatchback RS e:HEV is RM107,783.09*

HONDA Malaysia today announced the price of the all-New City Hatchback RS e:HEV variant (pix) at RM107,783.09*.

The company launched the new City Hatchback in December last year, the first time model is offered to Malaysians in a hatchback body type and equipped with e:HEV technology. To-date, Honda Malaysia has collected more than 5,200 bookings.

The new City Hatchback is designed to be an “Energetic Hatchback” and the RS e:HEV variant adds a sporty impression to it, says Honda Malaysia.

This variant comes with Gloss Black – front grille, solid wing and door mirrors, to give a two-toned body colour expression. The RS e:HEV exclusive shape is featured in the areas of lower grille foglamp garnish and rear bumper.

The model comes with LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lamps, tailgate spoiler and LED rear combi lamps. The 16-inch alloy wheels on this model further complements the car’s sleek appearance.

Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre Sports intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) powertrain and coupled with electric continuous variable transmission (e-CVT).

The powertrain delivers 107.5hp and segment-leading 253Nm of torque equivalent to a D-segment naturally-aspirated engine’s torque performance.

The RS e:HEV variant’s advanced two-motor hybrid system regulates between three driving modes: EV, Hybrid and Engine drive modes that will switch alternately, in accordance to the driving conditions of the driver.

The interior styling is sophisticated and sporty with stylish red-stitched Ultrasuede seats**. The variant also features seven-inch interactive thin film transistor meter that provides easy access to information according to the driver’s needs.

The eight-inch display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto*** connectivity provides convenience and personalised functionality while driving. Meanwhile, the rear air conditioning ventilation is a first-in-segment feature for the new City Hatchback RS e:HEV.

An exciting, convenient and very practical feature that is available in all variants of the new City Hatchback is the four-mode versatile Ultra Seats, which can be configured into Utility, Long, Tall or Refresh modes for various needs and occasions.

Other advanced first-in-segment features in the new City Hatchback RS e:HEV are Honda LaneWatch, electric parking brake and remote engine start. This top-of-the-range model is also equipped with Honda Sensing, the most complete advanced safety features in its segment.

The suite of driver assistance safety systems in Honda Sensing include:

- Adaptive cruise control

- Collision mitigation braking system

- Forward collision warning

- Lane keep assist system

- Road departure mitigation

- Lane departure warning

- Auto high beam.

The City Hatchback RS e:HEV receives an added auto brake hold feature that provides the driver with extra convenience during stop-and-go traffic situation.

Honda Connect, the innovative advanced technology which applies smart telematics technology is exclusively available in the new City Hatchback RS e:HEV. Ensuring safety, security and convenience, Honda Connect allows users to connect with their cars with a touch of their fingertips via a smartphone application.

Key functions of the telematics technology in Honda Connect are aimed at easing owner’s accessibility to their vehicle and its information at all times.

The new City Hatchback RS e:HEV comes in Ignite Red Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Platinum White Pearl.

*On-the-road price without insurance. Sales tax exemption period ends on June 30. Terms and conditions apply.

**Combination leather.

***Android Auto will be available upon its official launch of the service in Malaysia.