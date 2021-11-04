$!New City variant introduced

HONDA Malaysia on Tuesday announced the addition of a new City V-Sensing variant to its existing B-segment saloon line-up.

Available in a naturally-aspirated (meaning non-turbocharged/supercharged) powertrain variant, it is the second variant after the City RS e:HEV to be offered with Honda Sensing, the most complete advanced safety features in the B-segment.

The new variant also features a seven-inch interactive thin film transistor (TFT) meter that provides easy access to information according to the driver’s needs while driving.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo said: “Safety is predominantly Honda’s priority and the City has always been the forerunner in offering safety features for both drivers and passengers using advanced technology. We are delighted to introduce this new variant to the Malaysian market, enabling them to now have more options to choose from in the City line-up with a total of five variants available.

“Priced at RM90,212.36*, the City V-Sensing appeals to more targeted audiences such as young families or young working adults who seek for ample performance as well as advanced safety features for their daily commute. To top it off, this variant is equipped with Honda Sensing, the most complete advanced safety features in the B-segment with an attractive price tag that is below RM100,000.

“We believe this model will continue to receive much recognition for its overall package of class-leading advanced features, space, comfort and unparalleled performance.

“Since we launched the fifth-generation City in October 2020, we have recorded total sales of more than 23,300 units. To date, the City has contributed 34% to Honda Malaysia’s total sales between January and October 2021, making it the best-selling model in Honda Malaysia.

“On behalf of the Company, we are truly humbled by the continuous trust as well as support we have received from fellow Malaysians particularly throughout the challenging pandemic and lockdowns, and I would like to thank all our customers for their unwavering support towards the Honda brand.”

In addition to other standard safety features, the City V-Sensing is packed with a host of driver assistance safety features. The enhanced Honda Sensing technology was developed to realise the vision of a collision‑free mobile society by utilising front wide-view camera to better recognise road boundaries during day and night driving conditions.

The suite of driver assistance safety systems in Honda Sensing are as below:

- Adaptive cruise control (ACC)

- Collision mitigation braking system (CMBS)

- Forward collision warning (FCW)

- Lane keep assist system (LKAS)

- Road departure mitigation (RDM)

- Lane departure warning (LDW)

- Auto high beam (AHB)

The City V-Sensing is equipped with the most powerful engine in its segment – a 1.5-litre double-overhead camshaft i-VTEC engine coupled with continuous variable transmission that provides an ideal balance of performance and fuel efficiency. This powertrain is able to produce up to 119hp, which is the highest in its class and a maximum torque of 145Nm.

Exterior-wise, the energetic and stunning design of the vehicle carries a presence that is eye‑catching with LED headlights and LED daytime running lights (DRL), LED fog lights, LED taillights as well as a set of 16-inch alloy wheels to appear stylish and trendy.

The interior styling features premium high-quality textures, which include leather seats** with ivory highlights** at inner areas.

Rear air conditioning ventilation is standard across all City variants, while an eight-inch display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto*** connectivity is also available in this variant.

Besides that, the City V-Sensing is also equipped with paddle shifts, which deliver a fun and exciting driving experience.

Another notable feature in the variant is the remote engine start**** feature, a first-in-its-class technology, which provides drivers the convenience of starting their car with a simple push of a button on the keyless remote and turning on the air conditioning to cool down the car cabin before entering.

Having been awarded with the “Asean NCAP Excellent Award category - Consistent 5 Star” at Asean NCAP Grand Prix Awards 2020, the City V-Sensing carries the same advanced safety features with the V and RS e:HEV variants, such as six airbags and Honda LaneWatch, a camera-based advanced safety technology which helps monitor blind spots through an infotainment system.

The variant offers a host of safety features, which are rear seat belt reminder, vehicle stability assist, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, brake assist, emergency stop signal, hill start assist and I-size type Isofix rear seat. Other additional safety features in this variant include reverse sensors with multi-angle reverse camera****.

*On-the-road price without insurance. Sales tax exemption period ends on June 30, 2022. Terms and conditions apply.

**Combination leather.

***Android Auto will be available upon its official launch of the service in Malaysia.

****Available in E, V, V-Sensing and& RS e:HEV variants.