$!New CKD GLE450

MERCEDES-BENZ Malaysia recently introduced a new locally-assembled premium SUV variant, the GLE450 4Matic AMG Line. The full-sized seven-seater is “a true luxury SUV, equipped with a wealth of innovations”. Company vice-president of sales and marketing Michael Jopp said: “We are proud to introduce the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4Matic AMG Line as a locally-assembled variant in Malaysia. It portrays the iconic design of the brand while remaining true to its character as a full-sized seven-seater SUV. “From its luxurious appeal to best-in-class driver assists, the SUV is at the forefront of innovation. The interior derives its fascination from the contrast between its design and the superior technological features, such as the MBUX* NTG 6 infotainment system, touch-screen media display and Burmester Surround Sound System.”

With a turbocharged six-cylinder engine generating 367hp, the GLE450 4Matic AMG Line is powered by a 3.0-litre engine with the extended Dynamic Select transmission modes. Also, the new SUV is built with the latest developments in the air suspension system Airmatic with enhanced damping system ADS, a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission, state-of-the-art driver assistance systems and the new MBUX. Mercedes-Benz Malaysia says the SUV features an AMG Line exterior and dials up its expressive and sporty character to the highest level. Its body styling features the iconic diamond radiator grille with chrome pins, sporty aprons all-round with large air inlets, multibeam LED headlamps and 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels. The SUV features the Airmatic package, an adaptive damping system that meets modern air suspension resulting to an intelligent comfort suspension which is able to adjust automatically to the driving conditions, speed and load.

The interior blends luxuriously elegant aesthetics with a progressive character. With the generous amount of space, free-standing elements and the excellent attention to detail the interior conveys exclusivity and wellbeing. Fully digital instruments visually float on a linear-themed dash. Flowing door-to-door and into a console integrating prominent twin grab handles and anthracite open-pore oak wood trim elements. The SUV features the MBUX NTG 6 with two 12.3-inch widescreen displays that includes a digital touch screen media display. Other class-leading highlights and innovation includes the Burmester Surround Sound System and the well-known favourites like the 64-colour ambient lighting. Third row seating raises the GLE to a seven-seater.