New colour for Triton Adventure X

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) today introduced a new exterior colour for the Mitsubishi Triton Adventure X – Sun Flare Orange Pearl.

The new colour joins Jet Black Mica and White Diamond in the available colour line-up for the Triton Adventure X.

Aside from the new colour, a new silver stripe design for the Triton Adventure X side profile is also introduced for a more sportier and rugged outlook.

The Triton Adventure X is the flagship model of the Mitsubishi Triton 4x4 pick-up range and is priced at the following on-the-road and without insurance for private registration (region, price): Peninsular Malaysia (RM137,900), Sabah (RM138,628), Sarawak (RM138,715) and Labuan (RM130,654) – with a five-year or 200,000km warranty, whichever comes first.

This Triton Adventure X comes with class-leading safety features as standard, such as Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist (BSW with LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System (UMS), Auto High Beam (AHB) and seven airbags.

The Triton delivers best-in-class turning radius of 5.9m, making parking or turning in the tightest spaces effortless.

The pick-up truck is powered by 2.4-litre Mivec turbodiesel engine, which produces 178.5hp maximum power and 430Nm maximum torque, with variable valve timing technology.

Partnered with the engine is a six-speed automatic transmission that provides seamless and more powerful acceleration resulting in greater response and performance.

For control, the Triton is fitted with Super Select 4WD II for optimum traction and handling characteristics in any given terrain.

The addition of Off-road mode settings controls engine power, transmission and braking to regulate the amount of wheel slip and maximise all-terrain performance.

The Triton is also equipped with Hill Descent Control where the vehicle speed is electronically controlled while it is in a descent mode.

For safety, there is an all-round monitor, a feature that uses multiple cameras around the vehicle to create a bird’s-eye-view to aid parking and manoeuvring.

For an added peace-of-mind driving, the Triton Adventure X adds on driving video recorder, a feature that captures every moment or incident while on the move.

The Triton Adventure X also gets leather seats and a seven-inch touchscreen audio system with Apple Carplay and Android-ready as standard.

Those accessories upgrades are only offered by MMM authorised dealers at all Mitsubishi Motors showroom nationwide.