$!New colours for BR-V

HONDA Malaysia yesterday announced two new colours, Ignite Red Metallic (pix, top) and Meteoroid Gray Metallic (pix, bottom), for the Honda “Bold Runabout Vehicle” – better known as the BR-V.

The new colour options will replace the existing Passion Red Pearl and Modern Steel Metallic colours respectively.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura said: “Honda Malaysia has introduced the Ignite Red Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic colours in our hatchback and sedan line-up, namely the all-new City Hatchback, City, and all-new Civic, while the Accord also offers the Meteoroid Gray Metallic colour. These colours have been receiving good response from the market. In view of the good acceptance, we now continue to expand the new colours to the full seven-seater crossover, the BR-V.

“The Ignite Red Metallic further elevates the attractiveness and bold appearance of the BR-V, while the Meteoroid Gray Metallic enhances its rugged look. We are confident that the introduction of the new colour options will further excite customers who would like to purchase the BR-V.”

Since its launch in June 2020, the BR-V has sold more than 5,700 units as of last month.

The “encouraging” sales performance is attributed to its overall design that meets customers’ needs for a seven-seater with stylish SUV design, exciting driving performance and incredible versatility, says Honda Malaysia.