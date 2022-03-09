New colours for City, Accord

HONDA Malaysia today introduced new colour options for its best-selling models – the City and flagship model Accord, to provide more attractive colour choices to Honda customers.

Both models are now available in new Meteoroid Grey Metallic that replaces the existing Modern Steel Metallic, while the City is now available in fresh and vibrant Ignite Red Metallic option, replacing the Passion Red Pearl.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo said: “The Ignite Red Metallic and Meteoroid Grey Metallic colours were introduced in the all-new City Hatchback for the first time. Both colours have been well accepted by the market and we expanded the new colour options to the all-new Civic.

“To further excite the market, we are now offering these new colour options in the City and Accord as well. The new colours further emphasise the styling of the City and elevate the sleek profile of the Accord. We will continue to enhance our products to deliver the Joy of Buying to the customers.”

To date, there are more than 32,500 units of the fifth-generation City on Malaysian roads since its launch and it was Honda Malaysia’s best-selling model in January and February 2022, with 38% contribution to the company’s overall sales during that period.

The City RS e:HEV variant is powered by a 1.5L Sports intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) powertrain, delivering a power output of 107.5hp and segment-leading 253Nm torque that is equivalent to a D-segment naturally-aspirated engine torque performance.