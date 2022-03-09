New colours for City, Accord

HONDA Malaysia today introduced new colour options for its best-selling models – the City and flagship model Accord, to provide more attractive colour choices to Honda customers.
Both models are now available in new Meteoroid Grey Metallic that replaces the existing Modern Steel Metallic, while the City is now available in fresh and vibrant Ignite Red Metallic option, replacing the Passion Red Pearl.
Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo said: “The Ignite Red Metallic and Meteoroid Grey Metallic colours were introduced in the all-new City Hatchback for the first time. Both colours have been well accepted by the market and we expanded the new colour options to the all-new Civic.
“To further excite the market, we are now offering these new colour options in the City and Accord as well. The new colours further emphasise the styling of the City and elevate the sleek profile of the Accord. We will continue to enhance our products to deliver the Joy of Buying to the customers.”
To date, there are more than 32,500 units of the fifth-generation City on Malaysian roads since its launch and it was Honda Malaysia’s best-selling model in January and February 2022, with 38% contribution to the company’s overall sales during that period.
The City RS e:HEV variant is powered by a 1.5L Sports intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) powertrain, delivering a power output of 107.5hp and segment-leading 253Nm torque that is equivalent to a D-segment naturally-aspirated engine torque performance.
Meanwhile, the petrol variants of V-Sensing, V, E and S of the City also offer range-topping driving performance with the 1.5 DOHC i-VTEC powertrain that produces 119hp of power and a maximum torque of 145Nm. The City comes with a host of advanced features, some of which are a first in the segment such as electric parking brake and remote engine start.
The City is also fitted with a first-in-segment safety feature Honda LaneWatch* that helps to monitor blind spots for safer lane changing.
Overall, the City sets a higher safety standard in the B-segment as the model offers the enhanced Honda Sensing** with seven advanced safety features.
The 10th-generation Accord was introduced to the Malaysian market in 2020. It was the first time a Japanese mass market manufacturer introduced a turbocharged engine in a D-segment car.
The model received favourable response from Malaysians with more than 2,200 units sold to date. The Accord is an ideal car for customers who seek an executive saloon with dynamic performance, elegant design and premium features.
Under its bonnet is an enhanced 1.5L VTEC turbocharged engine that offers maximum power output of 198hp and maximum torque of 260Nm, which is more powerful than a 2.4-litre normally-aspirated engine performance.
*Applicable for RS e:HEV, V-Sensing and V variants only.
**Applicable for RS e:HEV and V-Sensing variants only.