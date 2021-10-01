New colours for Pulsar NS200

MOTOSIKAL dan Enjin Nasional Sdn Bhd (Modenas) has introduced new colour options and graphic designs for its Modenas Pulsar NS200 (NS200) street bike.

The NS200 was first launched in Malaysia back in May 2017 and has since sold more than 8,000 units nationwide, making it one of the most popular street bike models sold locally.

The three new paint schemes are Plasma Blue, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey – all with matte finishes.

“These new colour and graphic schemes add to the attractiveness of the NS200, which should appeal both to riders migrating to bigger bikes, as well as experienced riders,” says Modenas.

“The NS200 is the most affordable naked street bike in the Pulsar lineup equipped with an anti-lock braking system (ABS).