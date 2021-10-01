New colours for Pulsar NS200

MOTOSIKAL dan Enjin Nasional Sdn Bhd (Modenas) has introduced new colour options and graphic designs for its Modenas Pulsar NS200 (NS200) street bike.
The NS200 was first launched in Malaysia back in May 2017 and has since sold more than 8,000 units nationwide, making it one of the most popular street bike models sold locally.
The three new paint schemes are Plasma Blue, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey – all with matte finishes.
“These new colour and graphic schemes add to the attractiveness of the NS200, which should appeal both to riders migrating to bigger bikes, as well as experienced riders,” says Modenas.
“The NS200 is the most affordable naked street bike in the Pulsar lineup equipped with an anti-lock braking system (ABS).
“Coupled with its 200cc DTS-i engine that produces a maximum power of 24hp and a maximum torque of 18.6Nm, the bike offers a smoother ride with excellent fuel efficiency.
“Together with its various safety and convenience features, the NS200 continues to offer motorcycle customers one of the best value for money propositions in its segment.”
Additionally, the bike comes with front telescopic absorbers, which are equipped with an anti-friction bush and a Nitrox monoshock gas chamber at the rear. “This offers a firm yet enjoyable and engaging riding experience on all types of roads,” says Modenas.
The recommended selling price for the 2021 Pulsar NS200 is RM9,655 (without insurance and road tax), which is the same as its previous variant.
The bike is available at all authorised Modenas showrooms beginning this month.