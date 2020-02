HONG Leong Yamaha Motor has introduced new colours and graphics for the street segment’s top-selling motorcycle, the Yamaha YZF-R25.

“To create new excitement” on the bike’s appeal and sporty appearance, the YZF-R25 now comes in Matt Silver and Matt Blue (pix, top) , aside from the existing three “exciting and premium” colour variants – Red, Yellow and Blue.

The bikes are already available at the company’s authorised dealers nationwide from Feb 17.

The recommended basic sales price (without road tax, registration number and insurance) remains unchanged, at RM19,998.