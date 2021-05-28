$!New colours, graphics for Sport 110R

SINCE the SM Sport 110R was launched in 2017, MForce Bike Holdings Sdn Bhd has constantly improved its quality to ensure customer satisfaction. In continuance of that, the company recently released a new version of the Sport 110R that has refreshed colours and graphics (pix).
The Sport 110R produces 6.04hp at 7,500rpm and 7Nm of torque at 5,000rpm, which is ideal for daily use. Its overall weight of 105kg is for “perfect handling”. Its spacious 10-litre storage capacity can hold various personal items and there’s also a USB charger. Despite its four-litre fuel tank, the motorcycle has a fuel-saving switch for better economy.
The motorcycle is also equipped with LED front and rear signal lights and bright daytime running lights. It now has sportier and more stylish rims and front disc brake for a safer ride.
The moped uses tubeless tyres. “It has a variety of advantages; tubeless tyres can increase safety when punctured, absorb shocks better and lower tyre pressure compared to tubed tyres,” says the company.
Its rotary gear transmission system improves handling and responsiveness while riding or stopping. The bike has a smooth launch for more stable riding performance and a dual-absorbent KYB shock absorber for its rear suspension.
SM, a local brand owned by MForce Bike Holdings sells the Sport 110R at a base price of RM4,018, excluding registration and road tax. With every purchase of the Sport 110R, buyers also get a two-year or 20,000km manufacturer’s warranty (whichever comes first) and a genuine online parts purchase service by the company.