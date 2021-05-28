$!New colours, graphics for Sport 110R

SINCE the SM Sport 110R was launched in 2017, MForce Bike Holdings Sdn Bhd has constantly improved its quality to ensure customer satisfaction. In continuance of that, the company recently released a new version of the Sport 110R that has refreshed colours and graphics (pix).

The Sport 110R produces 6.04hp at 7,500rpm and 7Nm of torque at 5,000rpm, which is ideal for daily use. Its overall weight of 105kg is for “perfect handling”. Its spacious 10-litre storage capacity can hold various personal items and there’s also a USB charger. Despite its four-litre fuel tank, the motorcycle has a fuel-saving switch for better economy.

The motorcycle is also equipped with LED front and rear signal lights and bright daytime running lights. It now has sportier and more stylish rims and front disc brake for a safer ride.