HONDA Malaysia yesterday announced that the new CR-V has seen a 180% increase in bookings within a month since its official launch last month.

The company also stated that the bookings have exceeded expectations, of which the new CR-V has received more than 1,700 unit bookings to-date.

The new CR-V was launched with three upgraded variants, namely 2.0L 2WD, 1.5L TC-P 2WD and 1.5L TC-P 4WD.

The 1.5L TC-P 2WD is the most popular choice among customers, contributing 46% to the total booking.

According to the booking records, Central region contributed the highest number of bookings, accounting for 45% of the total booking.

The new CR-V also received high demand from Southern region and Northern region with 20% and 19% contribution to the booking respectively.

In terms of colour options, Dark Olive Metallic is the most preferred colour among new CR-V owners, which translated to 30% of the total booking.

To-date, more than 1,300 units of the new CR-V have been delivered to customers nationwide. Honda Malaysia assures that the new CR-V will be delivered to customers in a timely manner.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “The launch of the new CR-V has definitely captured the interest of many SUV enthusiasts. As an all-in-one SUV, the new CR-V is able to fulfil customers’ demand with its complete package that consists of a full suite of Honda Sensing* safety features, Honda LaneWatch, dynamic performance with four-wheel-drive system as well as spacious and comfortable cabin.

“Combining its premium features and attractive pricing starting from RM139,912.53**, we believe the new CR-V is the ideal SUV for customers, especially families and professionals who have a discerning taste for SUV with top-notch specifications.

“The new CR-V is an all-rounder SUV with a sporty driving experience that is suitable for different kinds of lifestyles; be it as a family car or daily commute for work.”

Further enhanced with tough and modern exterior design, the new CR-V has a new black grille combined with Honda signature LED headlamps and new front bumper with new wing-style chrome fascia.

The new rear dark chrome, new smoked finish taillights, rear bumper garnished with new wing-style chrome fascia and twin tailpipe chrome finish* at the rear design has taken new CR-V aesthetics to the next level.

The 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels* with new design also elevates the masculine appearance of the new CR-V.

The new CR-V is packed with advanced features that deliver exceptional driving experience. Elevating the joy of owning the SUV is the remote engine start*, a new feature in the new CR-V that allows drivers to start the engine with the press of a button on the smart key and at the same time, turn on the air conditioning from outside without unlocking the car.

Owners can also fold the door mirrors using the smart key.

The new CR-V continues to provide high-level comfort with roomy cabin and boot capacity at 522 litres when all seats are up and 1,084 litres when the rear seats are folded down, providing great versatility and ample space for customers to transport various sizes of goods.

To top it off, the convenience of loading goods is now further improved with the hands-free power tailgate* feature that requires just a simple foot motion towards the hands-free access sensor under the rear bumper.

The new CR-V’s advanced safety features include a full suite of Honda Sensing* comprising all eight safety features, which are adaptive cruise control (ACC), low speed follow (LSF), forward collision warning (FCW), collision mitigation braking system (CMBS), lane departure warning (LDW), road departure mitigation (RDM), lane keep assist system (LKAS) and auto high beam (AHB).

There’s also a rear seat belt reminder, to alert the driver when rear passengers have not fastened their seat belts.

Other standard safety features are Honda LaneWatch, six airbags, vehicle stability assist (VSA) with agile handling assist (AHA), hill start assist (HSA), emergency stop signal (ESS), anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA), auto brake hold (ABH), walk away auto lock and driver attention monitor.

* Applicable for 1.5L TC-P 2WD & 1.5L TC-P 4WD variants only.

**On-the-road price without insurance. Sales tax exemption period ends on Dec 31. Terms and conditions apply.