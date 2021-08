MERCEDES-Benz Malaysia yesterday announced the availability of the new E300 AMG Line Coupe, “the most emotionally appealing representative in the Mercedes-Benz dream cars collection”. The company said that the new coupe, “the embodiment of luxury and performance and is sure to stir emotions”, reinforces its upgrade with expressive proportions and a clear sensual design, making it more desirable than ever.

The E300 AMG Line Coupe, with a recommended retail price (on-the-road, without insurance) of RM495,071.47*, is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that generates an output of 258hp, 370Nm of torque, capable of an acceleration of 0-100km/h in just 6.4 seconds and a 250km/h top speed. The enhancement of Dynamic Select, 9G-Tronic transmission and Agility Control suspension offers an optimum ride comfort and driving stability.

Timeless, attractive “The E-Class Coupe is a classic with a modern spin. Its design is seductive, yet exclusive. Equipped with AMG Line, the E300 Coupe includes the signature AMG styling for front and rear spoiler, diamond radiator grille with pins in chrome and 19-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels,” said Mercedes-Benz Malaysia. A new highlight of the muscular rear section is the completely redesigned inner workings of the two-piece taillights. The E300 AMG Line Coupe is further equipped with Multibeam LED that offers brighter and more natural illumination at night. Adaptive “High Beam Assist Plus” controls the LEDs by switching between low, partial main beam and main beam automatically. Colours for the new E-Class Coupe are Polar White, Obsidian Black, Rubellite Red, Graphite Grey, Mojave Silver, Brilliant Blue, High-tech Silver, Emerald Green and Selenite Grey.

Also available are the Designo Diamond White Bright and Designo Patagonia Red Metallic with an additional cost. Expressive yet personal The E-Class Coupe is the only pillarless coupe in its class; other luxurious feature includes a panoramic sliding sunroof, ambient lighting with 64 colours and three-zones to create a host of individual highlights and the legendary Burmester surround sound system. There is an entirely new, intelligent steering wheel; the control surfaces sport a high-gloss black finish, while the trim elements and surrounds have a silver shadow finish. The new coupe is equipped with the latest generation MBUX multimedia System (NTG 6). The information in the instrument cluster and on the media display is easily legible on the large, high-resolution screens.

An emotive presentation with brilliant graphics underlines the comprehensibility of the intuitive control structure. Dual 12.3-inch displays create a widescreen cockpit with a wide range of personalisation. Better assistance The new E300 AMG Line Coupe has the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems providing cooperative support to drivers. They result in an especially high level of active safety; the coupe is able to react quickly and intelligently if the driver is unable to do so.