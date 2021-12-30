New engine oil grade for Honda cars

HONDA Malaysia has introduced a new engine oil to its line-up – the SP grade (pix), offering greater engine protection for Honda cars.

After constantly reviewing and upgrading its after-sales service products such as engine oils, the company has introduced the newest SP Grade engine oil that can meet the needs of today’s vehicle engines. The SP grade engine oil enables Honda engines to provide stable performance and better fuel economy while prolonging its lifespan.

The SP grade engine oil will replace the existing SN grade range except for the SN 0W-30 fully-synthetic, which will still be available for cars with high performance engines such as the Civic Type R.

Therefore, the engine oil line-up grades and types offered by Honda Malaysia now consists of:



Existing line-up

- SN 10W-30 (mineral)

- SN 5W-30 (semi-synthetic)

- SN 0W-20 (fully-synthetic)

New line-up

- SP 10W-30 (mineral)

- SP 5W-30 (semi-synthetic)

- SP 0W-20 (fully-synthetic)

- SN 0W-30 (fully-synthetic).

Suitable to be used for most petrol and turbocharged engines, the SP grade engine oil is approved and recommended by Honda Research & Development.

The new engine oil range is formulated to fulfill all requirements of the Honda engine and meet the latest standards issued by the American Petroleum Institute (API).

It enhances protection against low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI), an abnormal combustion phenomenon that can cause significant damage to the engine.

The SP Grade engine oil also comes with a timing chain wear protection to minimise timing chain elongation. In addition to improved high temperature deposit protection for pistons and turbochargers, it provides better sludge and varnish control, valve train and intake lifter wear protection, higher oxidation stability as well as emission control system protection.

To top it off, using lower-viscosity oils such as SP 0W-20 fully-synthetic oil allows the engine to maximise efficiency while delivering high-level protection for key engine components.

Honda Malaysia says the introduction of the SP grade engine oil enables customers to enjoy driving with maximised engine efficiency.