$!New features for 2022 Mazda3, CX-3, CX-30

FOR 2022, Bermaz Motor has a new line-up of Mazda vehicles featuring new upgrades, features and styling for the Mazda3, CX-3 and CX-30.

2022 Mazda3

Winner of the “World Car Design of the Year” in 2020 and the Red Dot Design: “Best of the Best” in 2019, the 2022 Mazda3 1.5L and 2.0L Liftback and Sedan variants have been enhanced with connectivity improvements.

Both USBs located at the center console and armrest that enable users to connect to Apple Carplay and Android Auto, which is accessible via the 8.8-inch touchscreen display.

The 2022 Mazda3 also receives additional upgrades to its technology and styling to help owners express their individuality.

Termed as the new Mazda3 “Ignite Edition”, it is only available on the 2.0 Liftback variant.

Exterior-wise, it features gloss black outer rear-view mirrors and 18-inch black metallic alloy rims as standard.

The interior features a Burgundy-themed coloured leather seats, equipped with 360-degree view monitor on its 8.8-inch display.

The Mazda3 “Ignite Edition” is equipped with the latest i-Activsense safety features, which include a front cross traffic alert, driver attention alert with driver monitoring and cruising and traffic support.

The 2022 Mazda3 is available in seven colours: Soul Red Crystal, Machine Grey, Jet Black, Snowflake White Pearl, Polymetal Grey, Deep Crystal Blue (Liftback variant only) and newly-added Platinum Quartz.

The 2022 Mazda3 is completely built-up (CBU) from Japan and is available with two engine choices: Skyactiv-G 1.5L and 2.0L.

The selling price starts from RM138,660, which is inclusive of the 50% sales tax reduction on CBU models and is valid till June 30.

2022 CX-3

The 2022 Mazda CX-3 compact crossover SUV exudes new levels of freedom, versatility and pure enjoyment for its drivers.

It is designed and engineered to stimulate emotions by closely matching human sensibilities with driving pleasure.