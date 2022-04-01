$!New features for 2022 Mazda3, CX-3, CX-30

FOR 2022, Bermaz Motor has a new line-up of Mazda vehicles featuring new upgrades, features and styling for the Mazda3, CX-3 and CX-30.
2022 Mazda3
Winner of the “World Car Design of the Year” in 2020 and the Red Dot Design: “Best of the Best” in 2019, the 2022 Mazda3 1.5L and 2.0L Liftback and Sedan variants have been enhanced with connectivity improvements.
Both USBs located at the center console and armrest that enable users to connect to Apple Carplay and Android Auto, which is accessible via the 8.8-inch touchscreen display.
The 2022 Mazda3 also receives additional upgrades to its technology and styling to help owners express their individuality.
Termed as the new Mazda3 “Ignite Edition”, it is only available on the 2.0 Liftback variant.
Exterior-wise, it features gloss black outer rear-view mirrors and 18-inch black metallic alloy rims as standard.
The interior features a Burgundy-themed coloured leather seats, equipped with 360-degree view monitor on its 8.8-inch display.
The Mazda3 “Ignite Edition” is equipped with the latest i-Activsense safety features, which include a front cross traffic alert, driver attention alert with driver monitoring and cruising and traffic support.
The 2022 Mazda3 is available in seven colours: Soul Red Crystal, Machine Grey, Jet Black, Snowflake White Pearl, Polymetal Grey, Deep Crystal Blue (Liftback variant only) and newly-added Platinum Quartz.
The 2022 Mazda3 is completely built-up (CBU) from Japan and is available with two engine choices: Skyactiv-G 1.5L and 2.0L.
The selling price starts from RM138,660, which is inclusive of the 50% sales tax reduction on CBU models and is valid till June 30.
2022 CX-3
The 2022 Mazda CX-3 compact crossover SUV exudes new levels of freedom, versatility and pure enjoyment for its drivers.
It is designed and engineered to stimulate emotions by closely matching human sensibilities with driving pleasure.
The compact crossover SUV received a few updates to enhance the driver’s connectivity and driving pleasure; it is now equipped with wireless Apple Carplay along with Android Auto capabilities, Qi wireless charger and 8.0-inch capacitive sensing touchscreen display and front and rear seat-belt reminder as standard specification.
The specifications remain unchanged, which includes front styling and LED headlamps and rear lamps, G-Vectoring control, power sunroof, a host of advanced safety features such as high beam control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, driver attention alert with driver monitoring, smart city brake support and lane departure warning system for driver and passenger comfort and safety.
The compact crossover SUV is also equipped with 360-degree view monitor reverse camera as standard equipment.
The 2022 CX-3 2.0L 2WD is CBU from Japan. The six colour line-up includes Soul Red Crystal, Machine Grey, Snowflake White Pearl, Polymetal Grey, Deep Crystal Blue and the new Platinum Quartz.
It is now open for booking, with the selling price starting from RM131,929, which is inclusive of the 50% sales tax reduction on CBU models and is valid till June 30.
2022 CX-30
The CX-30 has been enhanced with connectivity improvements. Both USBs located in the centre console and armrest now enable users to connect to Apple Carplay and Android Auto, which is accessible via the 8.8-inch touchscreen display.
Two new “Ignite Edition” variants have been added to the CX-30 lineup, which comes in both two-wheel-drive (2WD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) options.
The two new variants feature auto-folding outer rear-view mirrors in black and are fitted with 18-inch alloy rims in black.
The “Ignite Edition” interior features Burgundy-themed coloured seats and black interior trim, as well as a 360-degree view monitor that provides an all-round view around the vehicle.
The CX-30, which was awarded five stars by Euro NCAP in 2019, was one of the models to score the highest-ever mark in the adult occupancy category.
It also performed impressively in three other categories – Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User (pedestrian safety) and Safety Assist.
The rating is a result of three key factors: the adoption of the very latest Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture, which features a high-rigidity, impact-absorbing yet lightweight bodyshell; high standards of pedestrian protection performance and a wide range of advanced i-Activsense safety technologies, which help drivers identify potential risks and reduce the likelihood of damage or injury.
The CX-30 retains all the Mazda i-Activsense features in the High specification variants and above.
The front cross traffic alert, driver attention alert with driver monitoring and cruising and traffic support have also been added for the “Ignite Edition”.
The 2022 CX-30 is CBU from Japan.
The seven colour line-up includes Soul Red Crystal, Machine Grey, Snowflake White Pearl, Jet Black, Deep Crystal Blue, Polymetal Grey and Platinum Quartz.
The selling price starts from RM145,759, which includes the 50% sales tax reduction on CBU models and is valid till June 30.
All new Mazda vehicles (except for the Mazda BT-50 pick-up truck) comes with a five-year manufacturer warranty, plus five years free maintenance according to manufacturer’s standards inclusive of labour, parts and lubricants.
Both manufacturer warranty and free maintenance have a coverage period of five years and a mileage limit of 100,000km whichever comes first.