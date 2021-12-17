$!New First Edition Motorrads rolling in

BMW Motorrad Malaysia recently announced the arrival of the new R18 Bagger and the new R18 Transcontinental – both exclusively in the “First Edition” guise.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Hans de Visser said: “The new BMW R18 Bagger and new BMW R18 Transcontinental are the dream long-distance travel companions that are not just stunning to the eye, but are built for a comfortable and powerful ride on the road.

“As cross-country road trips are now possible and made even better with the new cruisers – let us continue to Make Life a Ride in the New Normal, safely but surely.”

The R18 Bagger (pix, bottom) and R18 Transcontinental (pix, top) feature a streamlined form, creating an elongated, teardrop-shaped silhouette.

Echoing the early days of big cruisers built for touring, the overall look of both bikes encompasses style-defining elements such as the rigid double-loop frame, open-running and gloss nickel-plated universal shaft and classic housing for the rear-axle gearbox, reminiscent of the legendary BMW “Big Boxers” of the past.

The retail price (on the road, without insurance and with three-year warranty and three-year roadside assistance programmes) for the R18 Bagger and R18 Transcontinental are RM186,500 and RM198,500, respectively.