New Ford 3S Centre For Northern Region To Open in 2024

With the continuing sales growth leading to a larger customer base, SDAC has continued to expand its network to have a presence in more areas around the country. Soon, there will be a new Ford 3S Centre to serve customers and owners in the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

SINCE 2007, when Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) immediately took over the Ford business in Malaysia after the American carmaker withdrew from its joint venture, the exclusive distributor for the brand has been steadily building up its retail network. Fortunately, Sime Darby had already been Ford’s business partner for a long time (since the 1980s) and had its own dealer network selling Ford vehicles and providing aftersales services.

Ready in 2024

SDAC is spending RM16.6 million on this new facility which is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024. Located along Jalan Baru in Seberang Prai on the mainland, the new Ford 3S Centre will cover 45,000 sq. feet and offer sales, aftersales and spare parts at one location.

Adhering to Ford’s global standards for retail facilities, the building will have a showroom that can display up to 6 models and a service centre with 18 bays. As with other authorised Ford dealerships, the service centre will have Ford-certified technicians and diagnostic tools to provide professional maintenance services.

“This is indeed a significant milestone for us. As a 3S Centre offering end-to-end services, the facility will offer greater convenience and accessibility for Malaysians. This investment is a clear reflection of our commitment to meet the needs of the market, as we strive to raise the bar in elevating the customer experience,” said Turse Zuhair, Managing Director of Sime Darby Auto ConneXion

DJ Simpson, Managing Director of Ford Asia Pacific Distributor Markets, added: “Together with our distributor partner Sime Darby Auto ConneXion-Ford, we are pleased to continue to expand our network in Malaysia with this latest facility. Penang is a key market with strong prospects for Ford and Sime Darby Auto ConneXion. By reinforcing our presence here, this will enable us to continue bringing our growing line-up of world-class vehicles and top-notch services to customers in the northern region.”

SDAC currently distributes the latest Ford Ranger, Ranger Raptor and Everest models imported from Thailand. Including the powerful Ranger Raptor, there are 6 versions of the Ranger available priced from RM98,888. The Everest SUV comes in three versions, priced from RM308,888.

To locate a showroom in Malaysia to view or test-drive the new Ranger and Everest, visit www.sdacford.com.my.