$!New Ford Dealership Opened In Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

EAST Malaysia, though having a smaller volume of sales than Peninsular Malaysia, continues to grow and for companies selling pick-up trucks, it is an important market. Due to the varied nature of the roads in the region, pick-up trucks are ideal for travelling around so they are very popular.

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), which has a range of Ford trucks to offer, has been strengthening its presence in East Malaysia over the years. Following the recent debut of the Next-Generation Ford Ranger in Sabah, the exclusive distributor for the brand in Malaysia has appointed a new dealership in Kota Kinabalu.

The new Ford Kota Kinabalu dealership is located at the Inanam Auto Hub and operated by Boston Auto Sdn Bhd. It is SDAC’s 7th outlet in East Malaysia (and the 36th in Malaysia) and strategically located within Sabah’s capital city.