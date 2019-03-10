$!New-generation MINI Connected introduced

MINI Malaysia has introduced the new-generation MINI Connected with built-in 4G SIM technology to enable owners to integrate their MINI more seamlessly into their digital lifestyle.

The new MINI Connected is available in all 2019 Year Make MINI models.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl said: “The BMW Group has over 20 years of experience in developing innovations that connect the driver to the car and to the world they live in.

“This expertise is now introduced in all MINI vehicles here in Malaysia with MINI Connected. In the age of personalisation and digitalisation, MINI Connected presents the best of both worlds with extensive connectivity capabilities and personalised services.”

He added that MINI Connected aims to create more value and enrich the lives of MINI owners with unique and creative digital services to support the modern and sophisticated lifestyles of “MINIacs” in Malaysia.

Tailor-made for digital living

The new MINI Connected includes relevant services to maximise safety and convenience, offer up-to-date information, superb entertainment and staying connected to the people who matter most, even while on the road.

Unique to the BMW Group, MINI, like BMW, also features the Intelligent Emergency Call responds when the crash sensors for the seatbelt tensioners and airbags are activated, or when data from the yaw-rate sensor indicate an accident.

This triggers an automatic call to the MINI emergency call centre, where the system provides relevant data to ensure the best possible response.

The Intelligent Emergency Call can also be triggered manually to request help for other road users.

TeleServices enables a peace of mind MINI ownership – it transmits relevant vehicle data to MINI and the MINI service partner, who will then inform owners if their car requires maintenance or when the service appointment is due.