$!New-generation MINI Connected introduced

MINI Malaysia has introduced the new-generation MINI Connected with built-in 4G SIM technology to enable owners to integrate their MINI more seamlessly into their digital lifestyle.
The new MINI Connected is available in all 2019 Year Make MINI models.
BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl said: “The BMW Group has over 20 years of experience in developing innovations that connect the driver to the car and to the world they live in.
“This expertise is now introduced in all MINI vehicles here in Malaysia with MINI Connected. In the age of personalisation and digitalisation, MINI Connected presents the best of both worlds with extensive connectivity capabilities and personalised services.”
He added that MINI Connected aims to create more value and enrich the lives of MINI owners with unique and creative digital services to support the modern and sophisticated lifestyles of “MINIacs” in Malaysia.
Tailor-made for digital living
The new MINI Connected includes relevant services to maximise safety and convenience, offer up-to-date information, superb entertainment and staying connected to the people who matter most, even while on the road.
Unique to the BMW Group, MINI, like BMW, also features the Intelligent Emergency Call responds when the crash sensors for the seatbelt tensioners and airbags are activated, or when data from the yaw-rate sensor indicate an accident.
This triggers an automatic call to the MINI emergency call centre, where the system provides relevant data to ensure the best possible response.
The Intelligent Emergency Call can also be triggered manually to request help for other road users.
TeleServices enables a peace of mind MINI ownership – it transmits relevant vehicle data to MINI and the MINI service partner, who will then inform owners if their car requires maintenance or when the service appointment is due.
In the event of a breakdown, issues can be resolved via remote diagnosis or by organising local roadside assistance.
The new MINI Connected also offers MINI Online which provides useful information about the news and weather that can be read out via the audio system.
Meanwhile, the newly available MINI Concierge Service supports owners with any request while on the move at the touch of a button.
Using the built-in 4G SIM card, the service establishes a telephone connection to the MINI call centre whenever required, free of charge.
For iPhone users, the wireless Apple CarPlay allows selected apps to be shown on the central display and operated via the MINI controls.
Popular iOS apps such as Spotify, Waze, Google Maps and WhatsApp are also supported.
The MINI Connected app for Apple and Android devices has been redesigned and now connects drivers even more closely with their car through eDrive Services and Remote Services.
With eDrive Services, MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid owners can use their smartphone to keep track of the vehicle’s battery status and remaining mileage, as well as to initiate the charging process.
Drivers can also view personal efficiency status data for their most recent journey.
Through the MINI Connected app, Remote Services can be activated to control MINI functions using a smartphone – be it to operate the headlight flasher or honk to help locate the parked MINI in an unfamiliar environment.
Synchronising the MINI Connected app with a personal calendar can turn it into a personal mobility assistant and help MINI drivers get to appointments on time.
This also enables functions including “Send to Car” where the app transfers routes planned on the smartphone to the car’s navigation system, Last Mile Route– a continued navigation via smartphone while walking from the parked car to the actual destination, Time-to-Leave Notification and Share Live Trip Status.
MINI Connected Packages
The standard MINI Connected features such as MINI Connected app, Intelligent Emergency Call, Teleservices, MINI Online and Remote Services are available as standard for the MINI 3 Door, MINI 5 Door, MINI Clubman, MINI Countryman, as well as MINI John Cooper Works models.
Meanwhile, premium features such as Concierge Services and Apple CarPlay are available for both MINI Countryman and MINI John Cooper Works models.
eDrive services are available exclusively for the MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid.
With the new MINI Connected, MINI Malaysia also announced product substance enhancements and the new retail price (on the road retail price for Peninsular Malaysia, without insurance) as follows (e-code, model and new features):
- F56 MINI Cooper S 3 Door (LCI): MINI Connected, armrest, child seat Isofix for front seat – RM249,888.
- F56 MINI John Cooper Works Hatch (LCI): MINI Connected, concierge services, Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, child seat Isofix for front seat – RM313,888.
- F55 MINI Cooper S 5 Door (LCI): MINI Connected, armrest, Dinamica leather seats, child seat Isofix for front seat – RM259,888.
- F54 MINI Cooper Clubman: MINI Connected, comfort access, child seat Isofix for front seat – RM215,888.
- F54 MINI Cooper S Clubman: MINI Connected, child seat Isofix for front seat – RM265,888.
- F54 MINI John Cooper Works Clubman: MINI Connected, concierge services, Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, child seat Isofix for front seat: RM342,888.
- F60 MINI Countryman Sports: MINI Connected, concierge services, Apple CarPlay, child seat Isofix for front seat – RM248,888.
- F60 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman: MINI Connected, concierge services, Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, child seat Isofix for front seat: RM362,888.