New Golf at 1 Utama shopping mall VW tour

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) started its first “Volkswagen Tour 2022” roadshow at 1 Utama shopping mall today.



There, the event will continue until Feb 27, running from 10am till 10pm daily, at the mall’s old wing’s ground floor centre court.

A highlight at the tour will be the iconic and all-new Golf R-Line and GTI, which were unveiled only last week.

Locally assembled at Pekan, the new Golfs are Volkswagen’s most progressive Golf generations yet, with improved performance, enhanced digitalisation and more intuitive controls.

Other models on display are the flagship Arteon R-Line 4Motion, as well the world’s best-selling mid-sized saloon, the Passat R-Line and Passat Elegance.

Test drive is available for selected models in VPCM’s line-up including the Tiguan Allspace Highline.

To ensure the health and safety of everyone, the roadshow will be organised in strict adherence to all Government standard operating procedures (SOPs) and #SafeHands measures.