$!New Goodyear for SUVs

GOODYEAR Malaysia recently launched the Assurance MaxGuard SUV, a new member of Goodyear’s Assurance Family. Customised for the Asia Pacific market, the Assurance MaxGuard SUV provides two-in-one protection through superior grip and durability making it “the perfect partner for drivers and their families to journey out and explore their world of possibilities”.

With Goodyear's advanced ActiveGrip Technology, the new Assurance MaxGuard SUV offers a tight grip for superior handling and shorter braking distance on wet roads, due to the unique design and increased number of multi-biting edges and optimised distribution and ActiveGrip cap compound with blended silica. On the other hand, the DuraGuard Technology builds a robust tyre carcass to withstand cuts and punctures, while enhancing performance durability with a two-ply construction and a strong steel belt package to ensure a though construction specific for SUVs applications.

The Assurance MaxGuard SUV also provides a quieter ride due to an upgraded tread pattern with an angled block design, noise reduction rib and narrower grooves to make a quieter and more comfortable driving experience. It extends a longer mileage with enhanced tyre footprint, optimised tread depth distribution and cavity shape to maximise the mileage performance.