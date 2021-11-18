  2. Gear up!

New Goodyear for SUVs

New Goodyear for SUVs

GOODYEAR Malaysia recently launched the Assurance MaxGuard SUV, a new member of Goodyear’s Assurance Family.

Customised for the Asia Pacific market, the Assurance MaxGuard SUV provides two-in-one protection through superior grip and durability making it “the perfect partner for drivers and their families to journey out and explore their world of possibilities”.

$!New Goodyear for SUVs

With Goodyear's advanced ActiveGrip Technology, the new Assurance MaxGuard SUV offers a tight grip for superior handling and shorter braking distance on wet roads, due to the unique design and increased number of multi-biting edges and optimised distribution and ActiveGrip cap compound with blended silica.

On the other hand, the DuraGuard Technology builds a robust tyre carcass to withstand cuts and punctures, while enhancing performance durability with a two-ply construction and a strong steel belt package to ensure a though construction specific for SUVs applications.

$!New Goodyear for SUVs

The Assurance MaxGuard SUV also provides a quieter ride due to an upgraded tread pattern with an angled block design, noise reduction rib and narrower grooves to make a quieter and more comfortable driving experience.

It extends a longer mileage with enhanced tyre footprint, optimised tread depth distribution and cavity shape to maximise the mileage performance.

$!New Goodyear for SUVs

Goodyear Malaysia managing director Alex Ng said: “We know many Malaysian drivers are family-orientated and want the best products to ensure safety. At the same time, we recognise that they are looking for comfort. The Assurance MaxGuard SUV is a significant expansion of our product portfolio for SUV vehicles in providing a more pleasurable driving experience.”

The Assurance MaxGuard SUV is available in 16-inch to 19-inch rim diameters with 15 sizes in Malaysia.

Its target fitment size includes cars such as the Honda CR-V and HR-V, Mazda CX5, Nissan X-Trail, Proton X70, X50 and other popular midsize SUV models in the market.

The Goodyear Assurance MaxGuard SUV is now available at all Goodyear Autocare Centres across Malaysia.

$!New Goodyear for SUVs