$!New Gran Max launched

DAIHATSU (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (DMSB) today announced the launch of its new Gran Max Euro 4 for both its Pick-up and Panel Van. The improved and enhanced models went on sale nationwide starting from March 1. The Euro 2 version will be phased out to make way for these upgraded models. The new Gran Max Euro 4 are produced at Daihatsu’s Indonesian subsidiary, P.T. Astra Daihatsu Motor and comes with several new features. It is powered by an aluminium-block 1.5-litre 2NR engine with 1,496cc displacement. The vehicles are equipped with a new Dual VVT (variable valve timing for both intake and exhaust valves) to realise both outstanding fuel efficiency and to boost driving performance. The new engine achieves Euro 4 level reductions in nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate emissions to help mitigate the environmental footprint of daily operations. In addition, the adoption of a front mid-engine layout where the engine is positioned beneath the front seats realises an optimal front-rear weight distribution, contributing to superb driving stability at high speeds and during cornering.

The electric power steering in the new models also provides better handling, driving comfort and fuel economy. The vehicles are fitted with 14-inch wheels, an inch bigger from the previous model, to provide better stability control on the road and better support on bigger cargo load. The fuel tank accomodates 43 litres of petrol and the new Gran Max boast a better fuel consumption as compared to the previous model. The Pick Up with manual transmission (MT) averages 12.5km per litre*, the Panel Van (MT) 13.3km per litre* and the Panel Van with automatic transmission 13.5km per litre*. *The fuel consumption rate is the value under the specified test conditions and varies depending on customer’s usage environment (weather, road conditions, etc.) and driving method. DMSB also said that the Gran Max Euro 4 models produce lower gas emissions as compared to the previous model which are on Euro 2 standards. Safety features include vehicle stability control with emergency signal system on top of the dual airbags for driver and passenger, anti-lock braking system, immobiliser, reverse sensors and alarm system that are available in the previous Gran Max. Both the Gran Max Van and Pick-up has a superior loading capacity of a light commercial vehicle, with the Gran Max Pick-up having a maximum loading capacity of 800kg while the Gran Max Van’s maximum loading capacity is 750kg. Both models cater to the needs of customers who wish to load more cargo than is possible in light commercial vehicles.