THE fourth-generation all-new Toyota Harrier was launched today, “establishing a new benchmark in the mid-sized urban SUV segment by redefining elegance in simplicity!” said UMW Toyota Motor. The company also said the new Harrier is “emotive, expressive and elegant, and will further cement the strong appeal that the model has continued to enjoy in the Malaysian market”. Malaysia is only one of two countries where the new Harrier is sold officially with full warranty and after sales support. The Harrier comes with a full factory five-year unlimited mileage warranty for absolute peace of mind with comprehensive after-sales support at all authorized Toyota service centres nationwide with ready availability of genuine parts. Larger than its predecessor, and with a lower and more pronounced stance, the all-new Harrier fashions an even more dynamic and expressive exterior silhouette as Toyota designers envisions the concept of “Dignified Elegance”. The concept of Dignified Elegance extends throughout the interior not only in terms of styling but with the use of high quality materials and finish, to define both individuality and the Harrier’s status of a premium crossover SUV.

The all-new Harrier is powered by Toyota’s latest Dynamic Force (M20A-FKS) 2.0-litre four-clinder DOHC engine with dual VVT-i (Variable Valve Timing with intelligence) that operates electronically for quicker response. It is the most advanced version of the system developed by Toyota engineers since it was introduced 30 years ago. A Direct Shift Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with Sequential Shiftmatic, allows the seamless shifting of gears, providing three unique driving experiences – ECO, Normal and Sport for more spirited driving. Optimised front and rear suspension geometry meanwhile, complements the Harrier’s rigid structure making it very well-balanced, reassuring, predictable, yet still capable of demonstrating grace. Built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) GA-K platform, the Harrier is engineered with a highly rigid body structure with a lower center of gravity in pursuit of ride comfort, agility and greater vehicle driving performance. The all-new Harrier has a width and wheelbase that is up by 20mm and 30mm respectively, while the height has been reduced by 30mm.

The vehicle is perched on 18-inch alloys giving it the prowess of a saloon and the versatility of an SUV. Features have been stepped up in the all-new Harrier which not only boasts an extensive suite of safety and security equipment via Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) technologies, but new levels of intuitiveness, convenience and comfort by way of successfully fusing technology with styling. The Harrier’s more pronounced front end is defined by new bi-LED headlamps with long slits that give it a sharp yet wide impression. Its L-shaped daytime running lights provide a strong and distinctive visual signature apart from enhancing daytime visibility. The rear, has a clean and intuitive design, defined only by a thin strip of LED tail lamps, twin exhaust pipes with oval baffle designs for a sportier appearance. The Harrier’s signature fixed panoramic sunroof is equipped with electro-chromatic glass, that can be dimmed or darkened at the touch of a button. The Harrier also introduces a digital display rear view mirror, displaying live images from a wide-angled high-definition camera giving the driver greater night-driving clarity and eliminating glare from oncoming headlights.