New Honda 3S centre opens in Kg Baru Subang, Shah Alam

HONDA Malaysia has opened its newest 3S Centre by Elmina Motors Sdn Bhd, which is located in a strategic area to provide good accessibility and more convenience to the customers in Shah Alam and its surrounding area. This is the 28th Honda 3S Centre in Central region and its opening is timely to cater to the increasing demands for after-sales services in the region as well as meeting the needs of customers who are interested to own a Honda car.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “In view of the government’s strategies in resuming businesses, we believe the new Honda 3S Centre will contribute to Honda Malaysia’s effort to support the nation’s economy. “The timing is opportune as it also provides another conveniently-located Honda showroom for customers to visit and test drive any Honda model, especially the three exciting models that we launched this year, namely the all-new Accord, new Civic and new BR-V.

“This is even more impeccable with the price reductions for Honda models after the announcement of the sales tax exemption by the government of Malaysia.” Elmina Motors invested RM21.8 million in the new Honda 3S Centre, which sits on an 7,932 square-metre land and is equipped with the latest facilities that comply with Honda standard.

The facility includes a total of 20 bays, consisting of 12 service bays, four general repair bays, two tyre service bays as well as one air conditioning servicing bay and one electrical bay. Overall, it can accommodate up to 30 cars per day. The customers can also enjoy a variety of amenities in the new Honda 3S Centre such as comfortable lounges, complimentary Wi-Fi services, Kid’s Corner*, free flow of food and beverages in the pantry area* as well as surau.

Elmina Motors also offers convenient services for customers including car wash service, road tax renewal and insurance coverage renewal services.Elmina Motors is strategically located with easy access via Guthrie Corridor Expressway, New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), North-South Expressway (NSE) and the upcoming Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH). Covering an extensive area in Shah Alam, its geographical advantage helps provide full-fledged sales and after-sales services to customers in the vicinity.Honda Malaysia believes the opening of the new Honda 3S Centre can support the increase in after-sales service intakes in the Selangor area.

In 2019, the Company recorded more than 647,100 service intakes in the Central region, a 5.4% increase from the service intakes in 2018. With such encouraging growth, Honda Malaysia is continuously working hard to improve in order to provide excellent after-sales services to further elevate customer satisfaction.

To safeguard the safety of the customers and Honda associates, customers are advised to make appointment with the dealer before sending their cars for service maintenance during the RMCO period. In tandem with the implementation of the safety measures and processes at all dealerships, this new Honda 3S Centre also follows preventive protocols that comprise among others, temperature screening, hand sanitising and crowd control.

Customers are also welcome to visit Elmina Motors Honda 3S Centre with basic necessities as donations to the communities affected by Covid-19 outbreak through the “Honda Dealer Donation Drive” campaign. To make an appointment or to find out more about the services and facilities, customers can contact Elmina Motors (Honda 3S Centre) at 1300-800-555.

Customers can also visit it at Lot 72292, Jalan Pekan Subang, Kampung Baru Subang, Seksyen U6, Shah Alam, Selangor.

*These areas are closed during the RMCO period.