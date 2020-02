HONDA Malaysia launched the all-new 10th-generation Honda Accord and refreshed Honda Civic today. The Accord, Honda’s flagship executive saloon has an overall wider body appearance has a wider stance, lower roofline and longer bonnet.

One new feature which is also unique in a Honda is its 18-inch alloy wheels with resonator*, which is specially designed to reduce tyre noise by applying a resonator to the wheel. The executive saloon is available in two variants – 1.5L VTEC Turbocharged (TC) and 1.5L VTEC Turbocharged Premium (TC-P).

In terms of dimensions, its wheelbase has increased by 55mm; the rear legroom is now roomier by an additional 48mm, providing more comfort for passengers. Other features include: an enhanced 198.2hp, 250Nm 1.5L VTEC Turbocharged engine, making Honda the first Japanese mass market manufacturer to introduce turbocharged engine in the D-segment; four-way assistant power seat with shoulder switch, wireless charger, driver attention monitor, walk away auto lock, remote engine start, eight-inch advanced display audio at the centre console, seven-inch interactive TFT meter cluster, smart parking assist system with brake assist (rear)*, multi-view 360-degree camera system, cross traffic monitor* and electric parking brake with brake assist.

Awarded five-star safety rating by Asean NCAP, the all-new Accord offers the most comprehensive safety technology in a saloon, with a full suite of Honda Sensing* comprising all eight features with the inclusion of Low Speed Follow (LSF) and Auto High-Beam (AHB) to Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), and Lane Departure Warning (LDW). Other safety features include Honda LaneWatch, six airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), front and rear parking sensors with multi-angle rear-view camera, and Isofix rear seat.

The all-new Accord is priced at RM185,900** for the 1.5 TC variant and RM195,900** for the 1.5 TC-P variant. The colour choices are Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and a brand-new colour, Platinum White Pearl. *Applicable for 1.5 TC-P variant only. **On-the-road price without insurance. Refreshed 10th-generation Civic The latest Civic, Malaysia’s C-segment leader featuring Next Generation Advanced Safety Technology – the Honda Sensing*, is set “to excite the market with class-leading advanced D-segment features in safety, style and comfort”. It is also the first Japanese locally mass-produced C-segment model to be offered with the full suite of eight Honda Sensing* advanced safety features.

The new Civic now also comes with Honda LaneWatch**, Honda’s camera-based safety technology that supplements the side mirror and enhances the side view while reducing blind spot for safer changing of lanes. It is also the only and first model in the segment to offer this innovative feature. Exterior wise, the new Civic is further refined to enhance its fastback styling charm. It comes with new front bumper with black grille* which delivers a bolder look while the new rear bumper garnish and new boot spoiler* exudes a stylish appearance. Furthermore, the new 18-inch black alloy wheels* complete its overall low and wide stance dynamic presence.

Powered by a 1.5L VTEC Turbocharged engine, the C-segment leader now offers D-segment features such as new leather seat** accent design complementing standard new auto front wiper, eight-way driver power seat, remote engine start and walk away auto lock for all variants. The new steering switch is now aesthetically refined in looks and texture. To maximise the cargo space of the new Civic, the new features include a 60:40 split rear-seat configuration to further amplify the practicality of the car.

Another notable feature in the cabin is the newly added air conditioning fan control switch which provides convenience at the touch of a button for both driver and front passenger. All variants of the new Civic are equipped with top class safety features such as six airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Agile Handle Assist (AHA), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Brake Assist (BA), Auto Brake Hold (ABH), new front sensors and Isofix rear seat.