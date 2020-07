HONDA Malaysia today announced that the new BR-V has recorded more than 1,400 bookings within a month since its launch.

The impressive record is attributed to the stylishness of the “Bold Runabout Vehicle” (BR-V), which integrates SUV design with MPV spacious interior to result in an attractive seven-seater that can meet a family’s daily needs.

Since the BR-V was first introduced in Malaysia in 2017, it has quickly become one of the most popular seven-Seaters in the market with more than 32,600 units sold.

The new BR-V received high demand from customers in the Central region, which translated to 42% of the total bookings.

Of the two variants available, over 85% units of booking were for the V variant, while the E variant made up the balance of the total number of bookings.

More than 24% of the bookings were for Modern Steel Metallic, which makes it the favourite colour among the new BR-V owners.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “As Malaysia is now in the recovery phase, most of the businesses have resumed operations and are adapting to the new normal with strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) put in place.

“With the reopening of our dealerships, we are also pleased to see that our customers are visiting the dealerships for inquiry, car purchases and services.

“We would like to emphasise that all Honda dealers are safe to visit with the necessary precautions such as temperature screening, hand sanitising and crowd control.

“We are working hard to ensure a clean and safe environment that can provide our customers with peace of mind when visiting Honda dealerships. We also encourage our customers and associates to practise social distancing at all times.

“Last month, Honda Malaysia announced the price reduction for Honda cars following the announcement of sales tax exemption by the Malaysian Government, in which the price of the new BR-V was lowered.