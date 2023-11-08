$!New Honda City RS Gets A Petrol Variant

A cheaper RS option

HONDA Malaysia has just introduced the 2023 Honda City facelift into the Malaysian market with the e:HEV RS being the top-of-the-line variant, priced at RM111,900.00.

The S, E, V, and top-of-the-line RS e:HEV models are the available variations for the new Honda City. However, the City now comes in five variants rather than the previous four since the petrol versions now also have their own RS model. Yes, you read that right. You get to pick a cheaper RS variant at RM99,900.00 and it comes with a regular internal combustion engine devoid of electric motors or the associated batteries. Powered by a 1.5 DOHC i-VTEC engine, it puts out 121PS and 145Nm of torque. A feature that Honda added to its petrol variants is the paddle shifters, for those who just can’t keep their hands quiet while driving.

The fuel consumption is not bad at all, with the petrol RS needing just 5.6-litres to travel 100km.. Of course the fuel consumption in the e:HEV RS is better with it being at 3.6L/100km but at the end of the day, it all comes down to driving style.

A redesigned “RS” logo, a honeycomb front grille, a front lower grille, a rear diffuser, and side skirts are among the visual improvements on the RS variants. It also comes with newly designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Externally, both the petrol and hybrid variants are nearly identical. In fact the only way to distinguish the hybrid from the petrol variant is the former has a blue border around the front and rear Honda emblems. That and the e:HEV logo on the back of the hybrid model. Both the petrol RS and the e:HEV RS come with a 7-inch TFT Metre, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto wireless connectivity. With the exception of the S, all versions share new and enhanced features, such as 8 Speakers, a new Display Audio interface, an upgraded Multi-Angle Rear View Camera, and a new Rear USB Port (Type C).

The City’s 60:40 split rear seat configuration retains its usefulness. Additionally, it has a 519-litre load capacity. An additional feature is that the petrol RS comes with a spare tyre, unlike the e:HEV RS, due to the fact that the e:HEV has its battery in place of the spare tyre. It also comes with safety features such as: Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Auto High Beam (AHB)