HONDA Malaysia today announced that the New Civic with Next Generation Advanced Technology, which was officially launched in February this year, remains No.1 in the C-Segment with a captured market share of 70%*. To date, the New Civic has sold more than 2,900 units nationwide and is currently the third best-selling model in Honda Malaysia’s overall sales. The Central region contributed 44% to the total sales followed by 17% from the Southern region and 15% from the Northern region. The White Orchid Pearl colour appears to be the favourite among customers, representing 42% of the overall sales for the New Civic. Through the years, the Civic has consistently remained as the iconic model for the Honda brand in Malaysia.

Honda LaneWatch, a camera-based safety technology that conveniently reduce blindspots.

At present, the New Civic is receiving positive response from the market with a total of more than 6,500 bookings as of June 2020. The delivery timeline for the New Civic is one month waiting period and stocks are available to meet customers demand. Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “Being the segment leader, customers prefer the New Civic for its thrilling performance and exterior styling. Furthermore, equipped with the full suite of Honda Sensing** to intelligently assist drivers during unsafe driving conditions, and the Honda LaneWatch***, a camera-based safety technology that conveniently reduce blindspots, the New Civic outrivals in advanced safety features. “The New Civic now sets an even higher benchmark in the C-segment, offering a complete technologically advanced sedan that continues to be well-received by young adults, young urban families, professionals and tech-savvy individuals.

The new Civic 1.5 TC-P comes with new 18-inch black alloy rims.

He added that with the Government’s support towards the automotive sector with the provision of the sales tax exemption through the “Penjana” economic recovery plan, the new Civic now receives a substantial reduction, giving customers more reason to own it. The new Civic comes with a refined exterior to deliver a bold and stylish look; the design is further complemented with LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights***, LED front fog lights***, new front and rear bumper design, new black paint grille** and new boot spoiler** integrated with 18-inch black alloy rims** which further highlights the car’s sporty styling. Powered by a 1.5L VTEC (“Variable Valve Timing & Lift Electronic Control”, in case you have forgotten!) turbocharged engine, the new Civic embodies Honda’s “Fun-to-Drive” element that offers dynamic performance and excellent fuel economy. The thrill of a VTEC turbocharged engine is designed to provide an unmatched “Joy of Driving” experience with a maximum power output of 171hp and a maximum torque of 220Nm, equivalent to a (non-turbocharged) 2.4-litre engine’s performance.

The New Civic in White Orchid Pearl.