$!New Isuzu 3S Centre in Kuala Lumpur Features New Retail Outlet Design (video)

A bolder and more vibrant image for Isuzu dealerships

ISUZU owners in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor have one more outlet where they can obtain full sales and aftersales support. The outlet is located along Jalan Jinjang Permai in the northern fringes of Kuala Lumpur and offers the full range of Isuzu models. Operated by Autoexec Corporation, the 3S (sales service and spare parts) centre has a bolder and more vibrant façade with a distinctive logo tower, major elements in Isuzu Malaysia’s new retail outlet design.

Speaking at the official opening today, the CEO of Isuzu Malaysia, Shunsuke Okazoe, said that the new design was aimed at elevating Isuzu’s presence while offering customers a warmer and more inclusive environment. “This new outlet features a strong brand image to reflect the changing outlook of Isuzu’s retail business. The modern design elements and improved facilities are designed to ensure customers not only purchase the best products, but also receive a corresponding sales and aftersales experience under one roof,” said Mr. Okazoe. Full range of products available The Autoexec Corporation Isuzu 3S Centre sits on a 1,400 square-metre plot of land and has a spacious air-conditioned showroom where the popular D-MAX pick-up truck models are displayed. Larger models are also on display in a sheltered area where they can be viewed even when weather conditions are bad. The Isuzu range of commercial vehicles covers the light, medium and heavy-duty segments and includes prime movers. Customers visiting the showroom can comfortably view the models on display, with environment-friendly digital information panels. For fans of the brand, there’s also a merchandise corner and new owners can receive their new trucks at a dedicated delivery bay.

The outlet also has a large service centre that can accommodate up to 4 light-duty vehicles and 2 medium-duty trucks simultaneously. Customers bringing their vehicles in for aftersales attention can enjoy refreshments in the comfortable lounge as trained technicians care for their vehicles.



