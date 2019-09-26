New Isuzu dealer delivers first lorry

AUTOEXEC Corporation, Isuzu Malaysia’s latest authorised dealership recently handed over an Isuzu Elf NPR81 to its very first commercial vehicle customer. The newly-appointed dealer located in Kampung Datuk Keramat in the heart of Kuala Lumpur sold its first lorry to BC Roller Shutter Services Sdn Bhd just a month after being appointed as an authorised Isuzu dealer.

Speaking at the lorry’s handing-over ceremony, Isuzu Malaysia CEO Koji Nakamura thanked the management of Autoexec Corporation for their foresight and interest in building the Isuzu network. “We are glad to welcome Autoexec Corporation to the Isuzu family and congratulate them on the successful delivery of their first vehicle. I am confident that through their commitment to customer satisfaction, they will be able to develop a strong clientele and bring positive experiences to Isuzu customers,” said Nakamura.

With the appointment of Autoexec Corporation, Isuzu Malaysia now boosts a network of eight authorised commercial vehicle sales outlets in the Klang Valley to support the growing demand for its lorries.