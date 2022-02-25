$!New ‘KL North’ 4S centre for BMW brand

BMW brand dealership Millennium Welt has opened its first outlet in the Klang Valley with its Kuala Lumpur North full-suite 4S centre (sales, services, spare parts and systems) for the BMW brand as well as BMW Premium Selection (BPS). BMW Group Malaysia managing director Hans de Visser said: “The Millennium Welt Kuala Lumpur North dealership is a welcome addition to our extensive network of dealerships in the Klang Valley where we are able to grow in tandem with our deliveries and customer groups in the area.

“The northern suburbs of Kuala Lumpur is developing rapidly with a projection of contributing over 500 vehicles for the premium segment in the next couple of years. “We are also especially pleased that Millennium Welt is embodying the same commitment to sustainable mobility, incorporating responsible alternatives to energy generation and providing greater access to charging infrastructure in such a high-traffic urban location.

“Their progressive approach to sustainability will go a long way in instilling confidence for an electric future in the years to come, inspiring many along the way.” Millennium Welt managing director Bryan Wong added: “Having been an authorised BMW dealer for over nine years now, we are proud to welcome our first and most energy-efficient dealership in Kuala Lumpur. We are supporting the low-carbon mobility and electrification ambitions of the BMW Group worldwide, which is the main reason we are investing in ensuring that we significantly reduce our carbon footprint where possible.

“With the support of our strong customer base, we have also set ambitious targets for Millennium Welt to deliver 2,400 vehicles across the BMW, MINI, MINI Next, BMW Motorrad and BMW Premium Selection brands this year across all our network touch-points.” As part of the organisation’s efforts in championing sustainability, Millennium Welt Kuala Lumpur North is equipped with 192 units of 96kWp solar PV panels, capable of generating over 123,700 kWh of energy to power the space.

By using micro-inverters to convert direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC) on their rooftops safely and efficiently, Millennium Welt will save up to RM4,900 a month on energy and reduce up to 86 tonnes of carbon emission annually. Electric vehicle (EV) owners visiting the centre will also be able to utilise AC/DC charging for their EVs at the customer parking area.

The new 4S dealership also offers a large built-up space of over 35,600 square feet, capable of displaying up to five new BMW vehicles as well as 10 BPS vehicles. The space will also feature 20 service bays including five fast lanes, along with three RATC (reception at the car) service bays. This enables the 4S centre to cater for up to 60 vehicle service appointments daily.

Operating with 90 staff members – including five certified high-voltage technicians, to provide quality services to BMW and BPS customers, Millennium Welt Kuala Lumpur North will also enable its customers to register and renew their vehicle insurance, trade-in used vehicles, as well as engage BMW Financial Services at the space. The dealership also features a customer lounge, handover lounge, Isetta bar, BMW “Lifestyle & Accessories”, BMW parts, an exterior courtyard and the RATC Service.

From now until May 31, customers who service their BMW vehicles at Millennium Welt Kuala Lumpur North will receive a complimentary service voucher worth RM100, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply. Millennium Welt Kuala Lumpur North is now open from 8.30am to 6.30pm daily Monday to Saturday and 10am to 6pm on Sundays, at Lot 50009, off Jalan Kuching, Kuala Lumpur.