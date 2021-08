BMW Motorrad Malaysia today introduced the new and highly-anticipated BMW M1000RR and the latest variants of the new S1000R. Hans De Visser, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia said the new M1000RR and S1000R variants are some of company’s proudest contributions to the superbike and motorsports segments yet and it is thrilled to be able to share it with Malaysian riders who have shown great interest in the iconic superbikes. “Evidently, we have successfully delivered over 100 units of the BMW S1000R and BMW S1000RR and we believe the new model variants will be no exception to this success in Malaysia.”

The new M1000RR brings pure racing technology for the highest performance requirements in motorsports and on the road. As the first BMW M model in the BMW Motorrad portfolio, the new model far exceeds all expectations in the top segments of superbikes with its engine output of 212hp, complemented by a suspension and aerodynamics designed for maximum racetrack performance.

The new S1000R is also now available in two new variants, both offering extended equipment and accessories for double the exhilaration on any racetrack. M1000RR – BMW Motorrad meets the M Offering “a whole new world of exhilaration on the racetrack”, the characteristically-M design language lent to the M1000RR is seen in the chassis design that is trimmed for racetrack use with modified geometry, optimised wheel load distribution and extended adjustability of the swinging arm pivot point.

The optimised upside-down fork and revised central spring strut come complete with Full Floater Pro kinematics. The new M winglets and high windscreen also offer earlier acceleration with more stability when cornering, thanks to the aerodynamic downforce without any reduction in maximum speed.

The M1000RR uses a water-cooled four-cylinder in-line engine based on the RR power train with BMW ShiftCam technology for varying valve timing and valve lift, achieving a peak output of 212hp at 14,500rpm. The maximum torque of 113Nm is applied at 11,000rpm.

In addition to a maximum speed increased to 15,100rpm, the engine has extensive technical optimisations such as the new two-ring forged pistons from Mahle, adapted combustion chambers, compression increased to 13.5, longer and lighter titanium connecting rods from Pankl, slimmer and lighter rocker arms, fully machined intake ports with new duct geometry as well as optimisations on camshafts and intake area.

The lightweight exhaust system is also made of titanium, along with the front and rear silencers. The M1000RR is equipped with “Rain”, “Road”, “Dynamic”, “Race” and “Race Pro1-3” riding modes, along with the latest generation of the dynamic traction control (DTC) and DTC wheelie function with six-axle sensor box.

Two adjustable characteristic throttle curves also offer optimum response characteristics, while the engine brake arrives with threefold adjustable engine drag torque in “Race Pro” mode.

The Shift Assistant Pro, an anti-hopping clutch for optimum launch control, the pit-lane limiter and the hill start control pro also equip the M1000RR.

The new model also features an instrument cluster with clearly readable 6.5-inch TFT display and OBD interface that can be used with an activation code for the M GPS data logger and M GPS laptrigger.

Other notable standard equipment includes M brakes – a first for BMW Motorrad, M carbon wheels, M lightweight battery, USB charging socket in the rear and an anti-theft alarm system.

Arriving in a combination of Light White, Racing Blue Metallic and Racing Red (BMW Motorrad Motorsport for M Package), the new M1000RR is available at selected authorised BMW Motorrad dealerships nationwide from today. S1000R – twice the options, twice the thrill The iconic superbike arrives in two new variants – Style Sport and with the BMW M Package – both offering unique equipment that will raise the benchmark in the superbike segment once again.

Available in Hockenheim Silver Metallic for the Style Sport variant and a combination of Light White, Racing Blue Metallic and Racing Red (BMW Motorrad Motorsport for M Package) for the BMW M Package variant, the new S1000R also features adaptive LED headlights and brake lights, along with the Headlight Pro and daytime running light (DRL) offerings. The S1000R continues to be powered by the proven water/oil-cooled inline-four-cylinder four-stroke 999cc engine with a maximum output of 207hp at 13,500rpm and maximum torque of 113Nm at 11,000rpm, with a fuel consumption rate of 6.4 litres of fuel per 100 km of travel.

The bike is also equipped with the BMW ShiftCam Technology which varies the titanium valve timings and valve strokes on the intake side. The new variants are equipped with four riding modes as standard – “Rain”, “Road”, “Dynamic” and “Race”, complete with the Riding Mode Pro. These riding modes also control functions such as the DTC and ABS Pro for increased safety when braking or in banking position, while the BMW Motorrad Integral ABS system provides an even higher degree of safety coupled with the dynamic engine brake control (DBC). The dynamic damping control (DDC) also equips the new variants, along with cruise control and the HP Shift Assistant Pro.

The S1000R in the BMW M Package variant will exclusively feature the new BMW M “Endurance Chain” which is maintenance-free and offers maximum environmental sustainability, as the chain has a resident permanent lubricant filling between the rollers and pins, enclosed by X-rings. Additional lubricant addition for the rollers is now no longer necessary, nor is any re-tensioning required from time to time due to the usual wear.

With the excellent dry lubrication properties and the elimination of wear, the tetrahedral amorphous carbon coated rollers of the M Endurance chain offer maintenance comfort equivalent to that of a shaft drive motorcycle. The S1000R comes with keyless ride function, USB charging socket, passenger package and heated grips, along with a motorspoiler.

Exclusive equipment and accessories offered to the BMW M Package variant consist of the M sport seat, M light weight battery, sports silencer and M GPS laptrigger. Both variants of the new S1000R are available at selected authorised BMW Motorrad dealerships nationwide from today.

Owners can also enjoy additional benefits with the all-new industry-leading Premium Engine Oil Inclusive, Service Inclusive and Warranty Extension Programmes by BMW Motorrad Malaysia.

The retail price (on the road, without insurance and with BMW Motorrad Malaysia’s all-new three-year warranty and three-year roadside assistance programmes) for the new M1000RR and new S1000R variants are: - M1000RR: RM249,500 - S1000R (Style Sport): RM104,500 - S1000R (M Package): RM119,500.