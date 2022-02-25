$!New Malacca Hyundai 3S centre

SING Kwung Premium Sdn Bhd, a car dealer with 25 years experience in the industry, has opened a new Hyundai 3S centre in Malacca. This new centre houses a showroom, a spare parts centre and a service centre that comes with five fully-equipped service bays, including two quick service bays, offering a maximum throughput of 50 vehicles a day.

Servicing is done by fully-trained and experienced technicians using state-of-the-art diagnostic tools. In addition, the centre comes equipped with Wi-Fi, a customer lounge and a playground for kids, for the convenience of customers waiting for their cars to be serviced.

An electric vehicle (EV) charging station is also made available at the centre, for the convenience of customers who require fast charging of their EVs. Customers who wish to test drive the Kona Electric can also do so at this new centre with prior appointment with a sales advisor.

Sing Kwung Premium is committed to offer Hyundai customers quality and service excellence that will ensure their satisfaction. “We are happy to have Sing Kwung join the Hyundai family. Their vast experience in sales and automotive care will certainly help elevate Hyundai’s customer satisfaction and add value to our existing sales and service network,” said Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors managing director Low Yuan Lung.