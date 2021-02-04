New MD at Volvo Trucks Malaysia

TONY O’Connell (pix), previously the vice-president of sales for Volvo Trucks in Australia is now the new managing director for Volvo Trucks Malaysia.

He took over from Mitch Peden, who last served as MD of Volvo Trucks Malaysia from 2018 to 2020.

O’Connell will manage the entire business operations for Volvo Trucks in both Peninsular and East Malaysia.

“The new appointment from Feb 1 marks the beginning of a new chapter after a challenging year for the company and the industry caused by the global pandemic,” says the company.

“Tony will inherit and continue to lead the dedicated and competent Volvo Trucks team in the region to further cement its position as the market leader in providing excellent products with unparalleled quality and services in the premium commercial vehicle sector.

“Tony joined the Volvo Group in 2005 and has held several stints in project management and business development. He took on the role as VP Aftersales and Services for Volvo Trucks, Mack and UD in Australia from 2012-2018.

“Since 2018, Tony assumed the position of VP Sales for Volvo Trucks in Australia. Building on his competent and successful track record, having hands on managed the commercial vehicle business from diverse perspectives, Tony will bring unprecedented value to the table and empower trusted leadership at Volvo Trucks Malaysia.

Volvo Trucks International senior vice president Lindstrom Per-Erik said: “Tony brings a wealth of experience in the products and services of the commercial vehicle industry. His leadership skills and expertise will help drive the growth of Volvo Trucks in the region and take the customer experience to the next level.”

O’Connell, who holds an MBA from the University of Southern Queensland (Australia), commented on his new role: “I am thrilled to join the Volvo Trucks Malaysia team and look forward to working with the local team to build on our strengths and also elevate our customers and partners to achieve greater levels of success together.”